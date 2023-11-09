Adults and teachers 'pulling the strings' behind students protesting against Israel, author says

Students across New York City schools are expected to engage in a massive walkout protest in favor of a cease-fire in Gaza as anti-Israel sentiment continues to gain traction nationwide.

Success Academy Charter Schools founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz, author of the new book "A+ Parenting," addressed her take on the walkout during "FOX & Friends," arguing the organization of such an effort was rooted in the adults embedded within the educational institutions.

"This is orchestrated by adults, and I think it's part of the problem of American education," Moskowitz told Steve Doocy Thursday.

"We're a little confused. Our goal as educators is not to teach the kids what to think. It's to teach kids how to think, and I don't believe that this is just organically driven, and I think adults are pulling the strings behind the scenes."

FOX 5 reported that the walkout was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, and urged all students, teachers and workers to leave their respective schools and places of employment and go to Bryant Park on Thursday to demand a cease-fire amid the Israel-Hamas war.

They are expecting individuals from more than 100 high schools to engage in the event, alongside various college campuses and workers from both New York and New Jersey.

"Kids need to be in school, and they need to be learning mathematics, chemistry, physics, science, reading," Moskowitz said. "I don't believe it's appropriate for kids to walk out during school time."

"Obviously, it's a free country and I would encourage kids to express their views, but they can do it after school hours," Moskowitz said. "School ends at 3:00. There's plenty of time to protest."

The walkout comes as pro-Palestinian sentiment has spread across college campuses specifically, with many Jewish students fearing for their safety.

One Cornell University student, Patrick Dai, was arrested last week for threatening violence against Jews – including the beheading of Jewish babies and the raping of Jewish women.

"Watch out pig jews. jihad is coming. nowhere is safe. your synagogue will become graveyards. your women will be raped and your children will be beheaded. glory to Allah," Dai allegedly wrote on a Greek Life message board Oct. 28, according to a criminal complaint.

Widespread demonstrations in favor of Hamas' brutality and a cease-fire have also taken root since the war began last month, prompting Congress to hold a hearing this week addressing antisemitism on university campuses.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitism has surged 388% since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7.

"There are many sides to any debate, and the job of the school is to educate kids on differing perspectives and to kind of work that out intellectually," Moskowitz said. "How does someone take one side versus the other? It is not to indoctrinate students."

The author shared her advice for parents, noting the significant role they play in shaping their children's thinking outside the classroom.

"Parents need to enjoy parenting," Moskowitz said.

"It can be stressful and parents can angst about it, but I also think parents need to not think that the school is going to do everything. They have a role in raising intellectually vibrant children."

