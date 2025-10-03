Actor Richard Gere believes Trump has ‘almost destroyed the country’ in just six months

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Pretty Woman" actor Richard Gere criticized President Donald Trump’s record during his second term in an interview Monday.

While attending a charity dinner for Open Arms, a Spanish non-governmental organization that runs search and rescue operations at sea, Gere told Europa Press that Trump has nearly caused the destruction of the United States.

"Six months, he’s almost destroyed our country," Gere said.

TRUMP ON WHAT IT WILL TAKE TO BRING ISRAELI HOSTAGES HOME: HAMAS MUST BE 'CONFRONTED AND DESTROYED'

When asked if current events in the U.S. worried him, Gere told the outlet, "Of course."

"We have a president who’s completely — he’s not only crazy, he’s a dark, dark presence. And it’s happened so quickly," he added.

The White House declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Gere also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has "got to go."

"This is not someone who can change," he said. "He has to go, and all the enablers in the coalition that he has together, they all have to go."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: DEMOCRATS' SHUTDOWN GAMBLE REVEALS PARTY DIVISIONS, SCHUMER'S WEAK SPOT WITH THE LEFT'

Gere made similar comments during an anti-Israel benefit concert in the United Kingdom in September.

"Of course, Netanyahu has to go. All the enablers have to go, also," he said, adding that Trump needs to stop the war.

"There’s one man who could stop this thing in one day. He says he can stop wars in one day, my President Trump. In one day he could stop all this craziness. Netanyahu needs the U.S., needs Trump so badly. One day, if he wants a Nobel Peace Prize, this is how to get it."

Gere has advocated for an end to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel, the actor joined Artists4Ceasefire, a collective of actors and entertainment industry leaders who signed a letter urging former President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in the war.

The group also called for the delivery of aid to Palestinians and the return of hostages taken in the attack to Israel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Gere, who moved to Spain with his family earlier this year, also criticized Trump while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the country’s Goya Awards in February.

"I’m coming from a place now that we’re in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully and a thug who is the president of the United States," he said to audience applause.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Authoritarianism takes us all over," Gere continued. "We have to be vigilant. We have to be alert. We have to be energetic. We have to be brave. We have to be courageous. And everyone who’s watching this ― in the Spanish-speaking world and elsewhere ― we have to be willing to stand up, tell the truth, be honest. And there’s a place in all of our lives for basic kindness, for basic love and understanding."