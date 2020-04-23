Ken Cuccinelli says border wall work won't stop amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said on Thursday that President Trump will continue building the southern border wall while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is ongoing work ... look, we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Cuccinelli told “Fox & Friends.”

Cuccinelli said that the Department of Defense is “still fighting terrorism” in order to continue keeping Americans safe.

Cuccinelli went on to say, “The American government continues to function. The virus makes that tough, but we have missions to accomplish and one of the promises this president made that he has pursued determinedly is building that wall on our southern border. It works, it helps, you ask the agents down there, they know they’re safer and it reduces the illegal traffic which is also right now a public health benefit," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration on Wednesday launched an interactive map of the ever-expanding wall at the southern border -- as the administration looks to show the progress it has made on President Trump’s signature 2016 campaign promise.

The website features a video of continuing construction at various parts of the border, as well as an interactive map that readers can zoom in on and see the stages of wall development across the border.