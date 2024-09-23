ABC's ‘The View’ was 100% negative about Trump following second assassination attempt: study

FIRST ON FOX – ABC News’ "The View" was 100% negative about former President Trump following the second assassination attempt against him, while offering nothing but praise for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new study.

"The ladies of ‘The View’ are completely out of line. They can't see past their hatred of Donald Trump and will do anything to make him look bad, even after a second assassination attempt," Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell told Fox News Digital.

ABC News has taken heat from many conservatives since the network’s presidential debate moderators repeatedly fact-checked Trump without ever correcting Harris. "The View," which falls under the ABC News umbrella, has been seen as anti-Trump for years, so the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters set out to see if Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly camping outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course with a rifle resulted in any softened rhetoric from the outspoken panelists.

NewsBusters examined the five episodes of the daytime gabfest that immediately followed the second assassination attempt on Trump, ranging from September 16-20. The analysis found 36 "evaluative statements" about Trump made by the six co-hosts, and all 36 of them were negative.

NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro, who conducted the study, also found nine "evaluative statements" about Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. They were all negative, according to Fondacaro.

"’The View’ is the highest-rated daytime talk show in America and known for making headlines for the ridiculous things their co-hosts espouse, particularly their strong hatred of former President Trump. But even the second assassination attempt against the former president wasn’t enough to loosen their deep-seated animus, as a new study by the Media Research Center found their coverage was still 100% negative," Fondacaro wrote when summarizing his findings.

Meanwhile, Fondacaro found nine statements about Vice President Kamala Harris uttered on "The View" over the same time period.

"All of the statements about her were positive," Fondacaro wrote.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was not mentioned during the time period, according to Fondacaro.

"Our analysts examined only evaluative statements made by the various hosts, not guests. So, while ‘The View’ did have former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on September 19’s show, and the cast teed her up to discuss Trump, since she’s not a cast member, her comments were not included," Fondacaro wrote.

"Their staunch dislike for Trump was at least tempered somewhat on September 16, the Monday following the attempted assassination at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, as only one negative comment was made," he added. "But it didn’t last long."

By September 17, the cast members "erupted in anger as the members of the Trump/Vance ticket called out the rhetoric coming from the left for inciting the would-be shooter," according to Fondacaro.

"There were 12 negative comments made about Trump and eight against Vance that day," he wrote.

On September 18, Fondacaro found "10 negative comments against Trump" by "The View" panelists and Sunny Hostin even criticized Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, over liking a Trump post on Instagram.

Joy Behar took a "two-for-one swipe after the former president and first lady" when she mocked Melania Trump over Stormy Daniels on Friday’s show, Fondacaro wrote.

Back on September 3, "The View" returned after an August hiatus and Hostin quickly declared Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has been "flawless."

The findings of "The View" study are similar to a recent NewsBusters examination of ABC’s "World News Tonight" that found coverage of Trump was 100% negative and coverage of Harris was 93% positive.

NewsBusters explained its methodology for such studies: "To determine the spin of news coverage, our analysts tallied all explicitly evaluative statements about each candidate from either reporters, anchors or non-partisan sources such as experts or voters. Evaluations from partisan sources, as well as neutral statements, were not included."

"The View" did not immediately respond to a request for comment.