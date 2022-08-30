ABC's Stephanopoulos 'appropriately tough' on Sen. Roy Blunt over Trump, hails Washington Post's Rubin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin praised ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Monday for his interview with Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who was pressed on former President Donald Trump's decision to bring documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

Rubin said Stephanopoulos "put his foot down" during the interview and continually pressed Blunt for an answer to his question: "Was he right to take these documents to Mar-a-Lago?"

"More Democrats should put pressure on Republicans to end their deceitful defense of Trump — and more hosts should ask them about it. Indeed, every lawmaker and every candidate on the ballot this November owes voters his or her candor on a topic that cuts to the heart of danger when cult figures operate with impunity," Rubin wrote.

Blunt eventually said that Trump should have turned all the documents over.

Rubin hailed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who appeared on Stephanopoulos' show after Blunt. "Sanders pulled no punches," Rubin wrote, noting the Vermont senator was asked about Blunt's comments.

The Washington Post columnist also praised former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for his "model answer" to a question about the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"It shouldn’t be a hard thing to say, you know, so I’ll say it, George, so you see that a Republican can say it. That’s wrong … for you to take top-secret, classified documents back to your house," Christie said. "When I was U.S. attorney, it was wrong for me to do; when I was governor, it was wrong for me to do. And when you’re president, it’s wrong for you to do."

Rubin contended that any Republican who didn't give a similar answer was not fit for public office.

"The media has an obligation to question them as to their ability to live up to their oaths if elected. That in and of itself is a serious issue for November," Rubin wrote.

Rubin also claimed that no media outlet should treat the GOP as a "normal party."

Blunt pushed back against Stephanopoulos during Sunday's interview after the ABC host cited that most economists said President Biden's student loan debt handout would not make inflation worst.

"Well, if that's what they're thinking, most economists are wrong," Blunt said.