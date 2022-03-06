ABC's Jonathan Karl baffled by Biden sanctioning 'everything but' Russian oil: 'Extraordinary'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News' Jonathan Karl said on "This Week" Sunday that it was "extraordinary" the Biden administration was sanctioning everything but Russian oil, "the thing that drives their economy."

"The question of banning the import of oil and gas from Russia," Karl said. "It is not insignificant. We actually take in more petroleum from Russia then we do from Saudi Arabia. It's extraordinary, George, for all the sanctions that have been imposed, and they have been unprecedented on Russia, to sanction everything but the thing that drives our economy."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who also joined host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's "This Week," interjected and quoted the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

"John McCain used to say that Russia was a gas station masquerading as a country. And it was a great line. That's all they have," Christie said. Blinken said on March 4 that there was "no strategic interest" in banning Russian imports.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday's "Meet the Press" that the administration was in "active" talks with European countries about banning Russian oil imports.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have called for Biden to ban Russian oil imports, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who said she was "all for" the banning of Russian oil on Thursday.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas., introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban the import of gas and petroleum products from Russia, Fox News Digital first reported.

"First and foremost, President Biden needs to restart America’s energy production and quit funding Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine by continuing to purchase crude oil from Russia," Marshall said.

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, AMEX, who joined Visa and Mastercard, suspended operations in Russia, which could put further economic pressure on the country.

