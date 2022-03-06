Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

ABC's Jonathan Karl baffled by Biden sanctioning 'everything but' Russian oil: 'Extraordinary'

'...To sanction everything but the thing that drives our economy,' Karl said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Biden faces bipartisan pressure to ban access to Russian oil and gas Video

Biden faces bipartisan pressure to ban access to Russian oil and gas

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich details the push from lawmakers to prohibit Russian oil imports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News' Jonathan Karl said on "This Week" Sunday that it was "extraordinary" the Biden administration was sanctioning everything but Russian oil, "the thing that drives their economy." 

"The question of banning the import of oil and gas from Russia," Karl said. "It is not insignificant. We actually take in more petroleum from Russia then we do from Saudi Arabia. It's extraordinary, George, for all the sanctions that have been imposed, and they have been unprecedented on Russia, to sanction everything but the thing that drives our economy." 

PSAKI PRESSED ON WHETHER US FINANCING PUTIN'S WAR BY BUYING RUSSIAN OIL

President Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who also joined host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's "This Week," interjected and quoted the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

"John McCain used to say that Russia was a gas station masquerading as a country. And it was a great line. That's all they have," Christie said. Blinken said on March 4 that there was "no strategic interest" in banning Russian imports.  

SEN. TOM COTTON CALLS TO ‘BAN THE IMPORT OF RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday's "Meet the Press" that the administration was in "active" talks with European countries about banning Russian oil imports. 

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have called for Biden to ban Russian oil imports, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who said she was "all for" the banning of Russian oil on Thursday. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters to discuss President Joe Biden's domestic agenda including passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and pushing through a Democrats-only expansion of the social safety net, the at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters to discuss President Joe Biden's domestic agenda including passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and pushing through a Democrats-only expansion of the social safety net, the at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas., introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban the import of gas and petroleum products from Russia, Fox News Digital first reported. 

"First and foremost, President Biden needs to restart America’s energy production and quit funding Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine by continuing to purchase crude oil from Russia," Marshall said. 

As President Biden’s tenure in the White House hits the 100-day milestone, media watchdogs and journalism professors alike have noticed that journalists are "overwhelmingly favorable, polite, and gentle" when covering the current administration. 

As President Biden’s tenure in the White House hits the 100-day milestone, media watchdogs and journalism professors alike have noticed that journalists are "overwhelmingly favorable, polite, and gentle" when covering the current administration.  (Getty Images)

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, AMEX, who joined Visa and Mastercard, suspended operations in Russia, which could put further economic pressure on the country. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.