ABC sitcom star called out for 'unhinged rant' comparing Trump to Hitler

ABC sitcom star Jenifer Lewis is facing scrutiny for an "unhinged rant" detailing what will happen if former President Trump, who she compared to Hitler, wins the 2024 election.

Podcast host Stacy Washington reacted to the "Black-ish" actress' remarks during "Fox & Friends," saying this isn't the first time the Hollywood icon has spewed this sort of rhetoric.

"Do you remember, Lawrence, when President Biden said 'they're going to put y'all back in chains,' in exactly that accent and vernacular?" Washington said on Tuesday. "She's repeating that. She's repeating that, she believes it and if you want to see more unhinged rhetoric from her, she does this all the time on Instagram. She talks about politics. She talks about things that really aren't true."

Washington highlighted Tuesday how Trump's first term went, compared to the Biden administration.

"I just remember the highest median household income for a family of four. I remember there being no new wars. I remember there being peace in the Middle East and the Abraham Accords, and I remember domestically, Black Americans thriving under President Trump. And I think... many more Black Americans will vote for him in November because of the horrible job that President Biden is doing."

Lewis compared Trump to Hitler during a SiriusXM interview on the show "Mornings With Zerlina" Thursday, warning he will "punish everybody who didn't vote for him" if he is successfully re-elected in November.

"He will punish everybody that didn't vote for him. Let me tell y'all how I know this s---," Lewis said. "I know it because I know what mental illness looks like. That mania is unstoppable."

"This motherf----- is Hitler," he continued. "He didn't come to play."

She offered a dire assessment of race relations in America during the interview, claiming that "White people" in America are scared of "brown" people "and seeking ways to put them "in their places," like electing Trump.

She also blasted individuals not interested in voting, warning them that if Trump wins re-election, he will "tear up" the Constitution in "our faces," declare himself "king of the f---ing world," and put all minorities in camps.

"We spend half our lives choosing, trying to make a choice on bulls---. What movie tonight? Let me sit here for a half hour. No bombs going off. And we do nothing. We sit on our couches. ‘Oh, I don't believe in voting.’ You f------ idiot. If that man gets in, as soon as he takes the oath, he will have generals walk down the steps of the Capitol."

Washington argued that despite the sitcom star's popularity, her comments don't change the fact that the economy has taken a nosedive under the Biden administration when it comes to inflation and energy independence.

"She may have a very strong presence, and of course, she is on a very popular mainstream show, it doesn't change the fact that Americans are paying 25% more for groceries because inflation is cumulative. So it's year over year, month over month, 25% more," Washington told host Lawrence Jones.

"And that used cars are 22% more, and that President Biden is attacking our oil and energy industries, which means everything costs more."

Washington said celebrities like Lewis aren't feeling the squeeze like ordinary Americans who are spending an average of $11,400 annually for the "same lifestyle."

Jones said Americans are interested in "facts" about the candidates' policies, rather than "nonsense" and "intimidation" tactics from Hollywood and anti-Trump elites.

