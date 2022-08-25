Gov. Abbott hits back after NYC mayor accuses him of hypocrisy: 'This is an American problem' caused by Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continues busing migrants to New York City, triggering backlash from Democratic Mayor Eric Adams.

Abbott joined "America's Newsroom" to point out the hypocrisy of Adams for previously supporting sanctuary cities, while now complaining and asking for federal support to address the influx of migrants.

"Most of America has not really understood the magnitude of the problem that we have on the border until we started sending these busses up to New York. Remember, this is not a Texas problem. This is an American problem caused by the president of the United States of America," he said.

Abbott said Adams has an open invitation to see the border himself but has refused.

"Two years ago, we had the lowest border crossings in decades. And then when President Biden took over, he eliminated all the policies that created a secure border. And now we have the highest number of illegal border crossings ever."

Abbott was asked about Adams' statement calling him a hypocrite for the bussing of migrants to New York City.

"Someone get this man a dictionary. ‘Hypocrisy’ is claiming you love America and then decrying the words on the Statue of Liberty," Adams' office said in a statement.

Abbott said only Fox News has been exposing the border crisis over the past few years.

"Mainstream media are having to cover what's going on at the border because it's showing up on their doorstep," he told Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

Abbott said his job is to protect Texans, especially at a time when the federal government has disregarded border security.

"When I took an oath of office, I swore to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, as well as the state of Texas. It's the Constitution that guides what must be done here, and that is to follow the Constitution's provision that Congress makes the laws to secure the border."