©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Aaron Rodgers will be vindicated for pushing back on 'woke culture,' says Clay Travis

Packers QB slammed liberals for making him a 'villain' during COVID

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Military members fired over vaccine mandate being forced to repay bonuses is ‘indefensible’: Clay Travis Video

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacts to military service members being required to repay sign-on bonuses after being fired for refuses to get the COVID vaccine and discusses Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ claims about woke culture. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slammed woke culture for making him a "villain" after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, OutKick founder Clay Travis argued, however, that time and data will eventually "vindicate" the NFL star's views.

AARON RODGERS BLASTS ‘WOKE CULTURE,’ SAYS STANCE ON COVID MADE HIM A ‘VILLAIN’

CLAY TRAVIS: I think there are some people who consider him a villain, but there are idiots like that guy, Joe Scarborough, who said that anybody who's not going to get a yearly COVID shot for the rest of their life is a moron. There are people like that who still believe that Aaron Rodgers is a moron. But I think as the time goes on, and as you well know, as the data continues to come out, the people who chose not to get the COVID shot because they had concerns about what their health were going to be, particularly young and healthy athletes like Aaron Rodgers, I just think they look smarter and smarter and time is going to vindicate him in a big way and make him a hero, not a villain. 

