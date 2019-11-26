82-year-old female bodybuilder visits 'Fox & Friends' after beating up home intruder: He was 'dumbfounded'

Bodybuilder Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old New Yorker, said Tuesday that her trip to the Dollar Store may have saved her life.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy and Emily Compagno, Murphy recounted the events of last Thursday night when a man broke into her home as she was getting ready for bed at around 11:00 p.m.

FEMALE BODYBUILDER, 82, FIGHTS HOME INTRUDER: 'HE PICKED THE WRONG HOUSE'

Murphy said that the man was "ringing, ringing. ringing the bell" and when she went to the door "he was all doubled up and he was saying, 'Help me! Help me! Help me!' I've been shot. I've been shot. Call 911.'"

Murphy said when she ran to get her phone and called police, "All of a sudden I heard a crash."

Under the cover of darkness, the 28-year-old intruder had broken through her chain lock and entered her living room. "Cussing," Murphy told the man to "get out" which was when he lunged for her.

Murphy told the "Friends" hosts she picked up a small TV tray table and started "wailing him, wailing him, wailing him."

"And, he was really dumbfounded," she noted.

Murphy said she was able to detain him after he fell backward and she used the shampoo she had bought from the Dollar Store earlier in the day to blind him.

She told local affiliate WHAM-TV that she then grabbed a broom and swept the floor with the unknown suspect.

When the police arrived, Murphy said the first responders wanted to take selfies with her and she even received a hero's welcome when returning to her local YMCA in Rochester, N.Y.

“He picked the wrong house to break into,” she said.

