5 things to watch on Fox Nation This January

Brand-new content for Fox Nation subscribers to ring in 2022

By David Rutz | Fox News
Fox Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget?’ remembers the GameStop phenomenon of 2021 Video

Fox Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget?’ remembers the GameStop phenomenon of 2021

Flash back to this year's David and Goliath financial story with Fox Nation, as the series ‘Who Can Forget?’ revisits the GameStop phenomenon.

It's January, and 2022 is bringing five new Fox Nation offerings to ring in the New Year.

From looking back on an unforgettable 1981 to an examination of how progressives are infiltrating American classrooms, Fox Nation has outstanding new content for subscribers. Check out what's coming this month. 

Who can forget 1981?

Loyal Royal fans rejoice: 'Who Can Forget 1981?' remembers the wedding of Prince Charles, Princess Diana Video

It was the year when people went gaga over a car, a new kind of shuttle went out really far, and video killed the radio star. Check out the 10 most entertaining, romantic, sublime, perplexing, innovative, tuneful, touching, intense, outrageous stories of 1981.

Oh, and there was a royal wedding, too.

The MisEducation of America

For over 100 years, the progressive Left has been deceptively infiltrating America's classroom undetected, until now. Join "FOX & Friends" host Pete Hegseth as he both uncovers the secrets of the Left's educational agenda and rediscovers the beauty of how our children can be taught to become virtuous citizens within our great republic. 

Coming soon on Fox Nation: 'MisEducation of America' Video


Castles USA, Season 3

Fox News' Jeanine Pirro returns for another season of "Castles USA," where she tours some of America’s most historic castles dating back centuries.

What Made America Great, Season 8

In this series, Brian Kilmeade brings you along as he explores the places that shaped our amazing country, and finds the hidden secrets that you might think had been buried by time.

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES REVEAL NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS FOR 2022

In "Ellis Island," Brian travels to the site where millions of people came through in hopes of becoming Americans. Alongside immigration attorney Michael Wildes, Brian learns the journey they took to be a part of this country.

Brian Kilmeade with Immigration Attorney Michael Wildes at Ellis Island.

In "Teddy Roosevelt & The Five Points," Brian walks Mulberry Bend in Downtown New York City, a site that was the country’s first urban renewal project, thanks to Police Commissioner Teddy Roosevelt. Historian David Eisenbach and Former Police Commissioner Ray Kelly give a glimpse into what went into revamping the once crime-ridden area.

Back to the '80s

Stream your favorite 80s movies on Fox Nation starting Jan 3rd Video

Starting soon, Fox Nation subscribers can watch some of their favorite films from the 1980s, including "The Outsiders," "The Right Stuff," "Private Benjamin," "Tango and Cash," and other classics of the decade.

WHO CAN FORGET 2021?

Enjoy, and good news … You won't need a VHS to see these flicks.

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.