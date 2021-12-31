Fox News personalities reveal New Year's resolutions for 2022

From Dana Perino to Sean Hannity, Fox News personalities issued their New Year's resolutions as 2021 comes to a close.

Each Fox personality gave their own New Year's greeting to viewers.

Jesse Watters: "Happy New Year's to you. Let's raise our glasses. This is a Watters World mug, and toast to one crazy year, 2021. Thank God it's over!"

Greg Gutfeld: "Hi, I'm Brian Kilmeade, and I am wishing you a Happy New Year! Yes, I've suddenly gotten way better looking!"

Sean Hannity: "Happy New Year's Eve. So what can we expect for 2022? How about the greatest political comeback and beatdown of Joe Biden, his horrific policies, ever? That'd be an awesome 2022. How about we all resolve to say bye-bye to Nancy, bye-bye to Chuck and get back the House and the Senate, and then set up a Republican victory for 2024? That's my only wish. I only ask a little thing. That's all I want. Anyway, Happy New Year!"

Dana Perino: "A very Happy New Year from me and Percy to all of you. Here's my New Year's resolution that I would like all of you to incorporate. First, if you have an itch, scratch yourself — that's the thing Percy's doing right now. But here's what I would recommend. If you've gone through a loss and you're afraid of hurting again because you lost one of your pets. I do encourage you to try again because there's a lot of joy to be had. And also, puppies are cute for a reason because if they weren't, we might not make it. Happy New Year, everyone!"

Mark Levin: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the bunker and I want to leave you with some special advice, which I only share with friends and family. This new year, don't forget to rotate your tires, clean your gutters and get your colonoscopy — thank me, and God bless you."

Maria Bartiromo: "Happy New Year, everyone. I am sending you best wishes for love, health and joy in 2022. I will resolve to keep fighting for freedom and liberty in the new year, and we'll continue to cover all of the stories that matter to you. Have a healthy, Happy New Year!"

Judge Jeanine: "Happy New Year, everyone, it's Judge Jeanine. I wish for peace on Earth, but I want you to know what my New Year's resolution is. It's to give up your peppermint patties that I love, so I'm going to give them up. But as I hold it in my hands, I think of that rich, dark chocolate. I think of myself as being on a top of a cold, wintry mountain with a cool breeze, blowing through my hair and breezing across my body in this long white dress. On second thought, I'm not going to give up your peppermint patties. I'll give up something else that I don't like. Happy New Year!"

Harris Faulkner: "After all we saw in 2020 and then that awkward cousin known as 2021, before I agree to 2022, I'm going to need to see terms and conditions. Meanwhile, I'm wishing you and your family all the joy and love your hearts can hold. Happy New Year!"

Dan Bongino: "And let me just say, I'll throw this out there on the air. I'm seriously considering coming up and visiting you guys live up in Tennessee. I've been wanting to go to Tennessee, number one. I know I'm supposed to do a FaceTime with you guys at night. But I said to Paula, we should just go hang out with the crew. I mean, she loves Rachel. They're like buddy-buddy and everything. I love Rachel, too. I love you guys. I'm seriously considering it. So I'll email Fox if I can make it happen. It'd be pretty cool."

Steve Hilton: "Everyone, this is my first new year as an American citizen, so what does that mean? What do I do differently? Do I get twice as drunk? Who knows? But I hope you're having just as good a time as I am tonight. Happy New Year!"

Neil Cavuto: "You know, I'm told the most common New Year's resolution is to lose weight, the next most common is to get in shape. I say this year, after all we've been through with the pandemic, we flip things around instead of eating less. How about we laugh more and celebrate more and just enjoy life more, being together more? Maybe instead of worrying about the fat, we just chew the fat with those we love? I don't know. Food for thought. And now, how about we just binge on life? Happy New Year, everyone! Oh, yeah. Mangia."