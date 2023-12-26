Expand / Collapse search
All but 3 of more than 100 high dollar donations from Harvard employees go to Democrats: report

Over 500 Harvard faculty members backed university president Claudine Gay in letter to board after antisemitism hearing

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Harvard President Claudine Gay to submit three corrections to academic work Video

Harvard President Claudine Gay to submit three corrections to academic work

Fox News correspondent Molly Line reports on the House investigation into plagiarism allegations against Harvard President Claudine Gay on 'Special Report.'

Harvard University's faculty and leadership donations skew heavily toward Democrats, according to donor data from the 2024 cycle.

The decision to keep Harvard President Claudine Gay in her post prompted scrutiny of the institution’s political affinity by The Center Square, which was the first to report on the Open Secrets political donation records.

The Center Square noted that "the university's insular culture and one-sided politics are under the microscope" as it found Harvard employees "flood" Democrats with donations.

DEM LAWMAKER BLASTS HARVARD'S FREE SPEECH HYPOCRISY: 'CANCEL CULTURE IS THE DOMINANT NORM'

Harvard President Claudine Gay

Harvard Pres. Claudine Gay testified before Congress over antisemitism on the college campus. (Getty Images)

"So far in the 2024 election cycle, Harvard employees including professors and administrators have made more than 100 donations of $1,000 or more to politicians. All but three went to Democrats," it was reported. "Two of the three Republican donations went to candidates trying to take down Donald Trump in the party’s presidential primary."

This means that more than 97% of donations went to Democrats.

The report came after Harvard officials backed Gay amid plagiarism allegations and intense backlash from a congressional hearing about the rise in antisemitism on campus, where Gay appeared to equivocate on whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated the Ivy League school's rules. 

In a statement published on December 12, Harvard's high governing body "reaffirmed" its "support for Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University" after acknowledging "a few instances of inadequate citation" in Gay's past academic work. 

STEFANIK BLASTS HARVARD PRESIDENT OVER APOLOGY REGARDING JEWISH GENOCIDE COMMENTS: ‘I ASKED YOU 17X’

Stefanik Claudine Gay

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, clashed with President of Harvard University Dr. Claudine Gay during hearings held Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, on Capitol Hill.  (Getty Images)

More than 500 Harvard faculty members also supported Gay in a letter to the school's board.

The donation figures underscored a Harvard student telling Fox News Digital earlier this month that the decision to keep Gay was part of a politically toxic culture on campus.

Harvard Law student Matias Mayesh said the decision to stand by Gay was about the left protecting its own, saying, "They get different treatment than us because they are different from us. The leftists will always be loyal to each other and the right will not ever be loyal to itself. The left always protects itself, and it is a perfect example in this situation." 

Box truck demanding President Gay be fired

A truck on Harvard's campus demanding President Claudine Gay be fired for her handling of antisemitism on campus.  (Fox News Digital )

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

