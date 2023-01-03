2024 speculation grows after DeSantis speech: 'Sure sounds a lot like the launch of a Presidential campaign'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis', R., second-term inauguration speech inspired praise and speculation about a 2024 presidential run Tuesday. DeSantis, who won his re-election bid this past November by a whopping 19.4 percentage points, is seen as a top contender for the White House and an alternative to former President Trump.

"DeSantis' Florida inauguration speech sure sounds a lot like the launch of a Presidential campaign," Tim Young, a conservative commentator, tweeted.

During his second inaugural address, the Republican governor contrasted his record with that of Democrat-run states. He called Florida the "promised land of sanity," and said the sunshine state is where "woke goes to die."

DESANTIS: SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES, ‘WOKE IDEOLOGY’ SPARKED ‘MASS EXODUS’ TO FLORIDA FROM DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES

"The opportunity to be part of the best team in the country, working for a leader who diligently and steadfastly fights for Floridians every day, has been the honor of a lifetime. I will never forget this day! #FLInauguration2023 #TheFreeStateOfFlorida" Christina Pushaw, a political aide to DeSantis, tweeted.

TWITTER BLOWS UP OVER MCCARTHY SPEAKER WOES: ‘UTTER CHAOS AND A COMPLETE EMBARRASSMENT

Others pointed out that former Florida governor and former 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush was present at DeSantis's inauguration.

Jake Lahut, a reporter for the Daily Beast, tweeted "A Jeb(!) sighting at the DeSantis inauguration."

"DeSantis looks like he's pondering the question, 'How in the hell do I escape the coming photo ops of me being in the same frame as 'Jeb!'" Hillbilly Progeny, a conservative writer, tweeted.

Aaron Navarro, a CBS News reporter, contrasted DeSantis's success to national Republicans' struggles.

"Today - Republicans in DC are in distress, but Republicans in Florida are celebrating," he tweeted.

Steve Deast, a BlazeTV host, struck a similar tone.

"Contrast the Republican Party in DC, who can’t decide which ‘muh Ukraine’ flag waver to make Speaker, with the scene and themes of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration in Florida. It’s like these aren’t even the same political parties," he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his speech, DeSantis railed against far-Left ideologies, global elites, and government overreach.

"Now, fighting for freedom is not always easy because the threats to freedom are more complex and more widespread than they have been in the past," DeSantis said. "The threats can come from entrenched bureaucrats in D.C., jetsetters in Davos, and corporations wielding public power. But fight we must. We embrace our founding creed, that our rights are not granted by the courtesy of the state, but are endowed by the hand of the Almighty.