13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home

Parents join 'Fox & Friends First' as police investigate murder of Jayz Agnew

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Juanita and Antoine Agnew discuss the murder of their son Jayz, who was in the front yard raking leaves when he was killed.

The parents of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, who was gunned down while raking leaves in the front yard of his Maryland home, spoke out Monday about the horrific incident, as police search for suspects.

"Everything is still relatively new. We haven't gotten much information from the police. The last thing we were told is they were still questioning and looking at surveillance from the neighborhood," his mother Juanita told Fox News' Ashley Strohmier on "Fox & Friends First."

"They were questioning students from the [nearby] school and the teachers and the neighbors," she added.

Jayz Agnew, 13, was fatally shot outside his Maryland home.

Jayz Agnew, 13, was fatally shot outside his Maryland home. (Fox News)

CALIFORNIA TEEN KILLED IN SHOOTOUT WITNESSED HER FATHER SHOOTING HER MOTHER: POLICE

Juanita said Jayz was raking leaves with his father, Antoine, last Tuesday before the incident took place, but when Antoine went inside to start dinner, the suspects gunned down their son.

"Five minutes or so after Antoine was in the house, he heard the gunshots, and then he came out and he saw that Jayz was laying on the lawn a few feet from where he left him," she said.

WITNESS DESCRIBES CHAOTIC SCENE AS TEEN KILLED, 3 INJURED IN DC SHOOTING: ‘HE WAS SCREAMING OUT FOR HIS MOM’

Antoine and Juanita Agnew, parents of murdered teen Jayz Agnew, on 'Fox &amp; Friends First.' 

Antoine and Juanita Agnew, parents of murdered teen Jayz Agnew, on 'Fox &amp; Friends First.'  (Fox News)

Antoine said Jayz was unresponsive when he came to his aid. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries on Friday. 

"It's very, very painful, and we feel empty," Juanita said. "[We're] definitely scared. I am terrified of going back to my house. I'm concerned for my daughter. [There's] so many different emotions, there's so many different things that have impacted us at this time."

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information on the suspect, according to FOX 5 in Washington, D.C.

Juanita said Jayz's death has left the Prince George's County community in fear and inspired her neighbors to install security cameras

"We've been living in our home since 2015 and all of the neighbors saw him grow up and many of them saw him on the lawn that afternoon, so it's really hard for everyone because our community is so close and everyone knows everyone."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.