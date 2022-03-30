Will Smith's Oscars slap: Star reportedly refused to leave after incident with Chris Rock

Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith's Oscars slap prompts academy disciplinary proceedings, star reportedly refused to leave

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has launched "disciplinary proceedings" against Will Smith after the "King Richard" star slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday.

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the academy’s standards of conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior and compromising the integrity of the academy," a statement obtained by Fox News Digital says.

"Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently." 

