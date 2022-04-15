Russia-Ukraine War: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Police said the bodies were discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following Russia's withdrawal, noting that most of them were fatally shot
incoming update…
The bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following Russia's withdrawal — most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were "simply executed.”
The jarring number emerged shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine’s alleged assaults on Russian territory.
Around Kyiv, Andriy Nebytov, the head of the capital's regional police force, said bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating 95% died from gunshot wounds.
For more on this story: Ukraine: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region, police say
Ukraine is sending its prime minister and finance officials for next week’s spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, where discussion will focus on the Russian invasion and its impact on the global economy.
Those coming to the gathering include Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, a World Bank official said under the condition of anonymity.
It will be the first chance for key Ukrainian officials to meet with a host of financial officials in person after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Live Coverage begins here