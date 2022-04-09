Russia changes military leadership, reorganizing forces to find 'success' in Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES
Russia is reorganizing its military operations in Ukraine, including a change of its senior leadership, according to a report. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who led Russia's invasion in Syria, will now lead the Ukrainian invasion..
Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who led Russia's invasion in Syria, will now lead the Ukrainian invasion, according to the BBC.
“That particular commander has a lot of experience of operations of Russian operations in Syria. So we would expect the overall command and control to improve,” a source told the outlet.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia’s military of intentionally targeting a train station in Kramatorsk that killed at least 52 people and more than 100 others.
Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Friday his government seeks “to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to."
Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko painted a dire scene, saying: “There are many people in a serious condition, without arms or legs."
Russia has denied involvement in the attack, blaming Ukraine instead. Russian officials said it does not use the missile that struck the station.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to reports that Russian troops bombed a train station killing dozens during a White House briefing on Friday.
"What we've seen over the course of the last six weeks or more than that has been what the president himself has characterized as war crimes," Psaki said. "Which is the intentional targeting of civilians. This is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who are trying to evacuate and reach safety.
Psaki stopped short of calling the train station attack a war crime but said the United States is investigating what happened.
"Obviously, the targeting of civilians would certainly be a war crime," Psaki said. "And we've already called a range of the actions we've seen to date a war crime. But we're going to be supporting efforts to investigate exactly what happened here."
Russia is ramping up its war effort in eastern Ukraine, and a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday that Moscow could look to recruit as many as 60,000 soldiers to join the fight.
The official said the Pentagon has seen "indications" that Russia is looking to launch a "mobilization phase" as it refits soldiers in Russia and Belarus.
Moscow said last week that, in a show of good faith, it would remove troops from areas around the capital city of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv.
