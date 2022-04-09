Former Ukraine President: Putin is conducting an ‘anti-human war’, atrocities ‘happening every single day’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko appeared on ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss the war in Ukraine after a Russian attack on a train station in Kramatorsk Friday morning left dozens dead and more than 100 hurt.

VIKTOR YUSHCHENKO: The tragedy of Kramatorsk that took place today – literally in one second. You know, many kids, many women were killed. I think this illustrates the essence and the goal of this war a lot. Putin conducts an anti-human war. And his army is the same way, it’s anti-human. Putin pushes death upon us. And we want to live. This is the essence of the conflict. He's killing us every day as we speak, but we resist his policy that led to Nazism and fascism, you know, in his country…And, of course, we resist totalitarianism that comes from Russia. And, to sum it up, whatever happened today, the atrocity that happened today is happening every day, every single day, he is doing this.

