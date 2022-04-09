Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Former Ukraine President: Putin is conducting an ‘anti-human war’, atrocities ‘happening every single day’

'He's killing us every day as we speak,' former President Viktor Yushchenko said.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former Ukrainian President: Putin, Russian army ‘anti-human’ Video

Former Ukrainian President: Putin, Russian army ‘anti-human’

WARNING—Graphic footage: Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko talks about the atrocities Putin is committing ‘every single day’ on ‘Cavuto Live.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko appeared on ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss the war in Ukraine after a Russian attack on a train station in Kramatorsk Friday morning left dozens dead and more than 100 hurt.

PUTIN SHAKES UP LEADERSHIP IN UKRAINE WAR AS DEFENSE OFFICIALS WARN OF EASTWARD FOCUS

In this image from video published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, a smoke rises after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel via AP)

In this image from video published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, a smoke rises after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel via AP)

VIKTOR YUSHCHENKO: The tragedy of Kramatorsk that took place today – literally in one second. You know, many kids, many women were killed. I think this illustrates the essence and the goal of this war a lot. Putin conducts an anti-human war. And his army is the same way, it’s anti-human. Putin pushes death upon us. And we want to live. This is the essence of the conflict. He's killing us every day as we speak, but we resist his policy that led to Nazism and fascism, you know, in his country…And, of course, we resist totalitarianism that comes from Russia. And, to sum it up, whatever happened today, the atrocity that happened today is happening every day, every single day, he is doing this.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Former Ukrainian president: ‘Putin wishes death upon us’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.