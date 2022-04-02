Ukrainian historic, religious sites damaged in Russian invasion
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called for additional protective measures to be implemented to protect these invaluable sites, amid the ongoing Russian War.
incoming update…
At least 53 historical sites have been damaged in Ukraine, according to a report.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called for additional protective measures to be implemented to protect these invaluable sites, amid the ongoing Russian War.
In total, UNESCO's report listed 29 religious sites, 16 historical buildings, four museums and four monuments that have been totally or partially damaged.
"We are very concerned about both the situation at the humanitarian and (cultural) heritage levels. Humanity's heritage is in danger (in Ukraine)," UNESCO's assistant director-general for culture Ernesto Ottone said during a news conference, Reuters reported.
Ukraine state energy company Energoatom said Friday that Russian forces have handed back control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Energoatom claimed the pullout happened after soldiers received "significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant.
Read more: Ukraine claims Russian forces have left Chernobyl, handed over control
The U.S. will provide an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukraine as their war with Russia continues, the Defense Department announced.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby shared the additional aid in a statement Friday evening, saying the new package “represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities” to Ukraine.
The U.S. has given more than $1.6 billion to Ukraine since the start of the war.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here