Ukrainian historic, religious sites damaged in Russian invasion

At least 53 historical sites have been damaged in Ukraine, according to a report.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called for additional protective measures to be implemented to protect these invaluable sites, amid the ongoing Russian War.

In total, UNESCO's report listed 29 religious sites, 16 historical buildings, four museums and four monuments that have been totally or partially damaged.

"We are very concerned about both the situation at the humanitarian and (cultural) heritage levels. Humanity's heritage is in danger (in Ukraine)," UNESCO's assistant director-general for culture Ernesto Ottone said during a news conference, Reuters reported.