Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Tropical Storm Henri set to hit Northeast: LIVE UPDATES

Storm expected to bring dangerous storm surge, flooding and heavy rainfall to the region

Covered by: Julia Musto

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into hurricane, impact Northeast

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into hurricane, impact Northeast

Tropical Storm Henri on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Credit: NOAA/NWS National Hurricane Center (NHC)

Tropical Storm Henri expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday, bringing dangerous conditions to the Northeast. 

The storm was swirling around 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Henri is forecast to make landfall in Long Island, New York or southern New England on Sunday.

Storm surge from 3 to 5 feet was possible from Flushing, New York, to Chatham, Massachusetts and parts of the North Shore and South Shore of Long Island.

Posted by Julia Musto

Live Coverage begins here