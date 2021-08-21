Tropical Storm Henri set to hit Northeast: LIVE UPDATES

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into hurricane, impact Northeast

The storm was swirling around 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Henri is forecast to make landfall in Long Island, New York or southern New England on Sunday.

Storm surge from 3 to 5 feet was possible from Flushing, New York, to Chatham, Massachusetts and parts of the North Shore and South Shore of Long Island.