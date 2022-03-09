Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russia-Ukraine war photos: Mariupol hospital bombed as over 2.1M refugees flee, others scramble to safety

Photos show Mariupol devastation, Ukrainians fleeing country as those who remain take up arms

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones
Russian forces strike children's hospital in Ukraine Video

Russian forces strike children's hospital in Ukraine

Fox News' Trey Yingst reports on the damage. 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the intensifying attacks on Ukrainian cities.

An estimated 2,155,271 refugees have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, with the majority escaping to Poland, according to statistics posted Wednesday by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as those in Mariupol reel from the aftermath of a bombing at a maternity hospital. 

Of that, 1,294,903 refugees were estimated to have fled to Poland, the UNHCR found. Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in the two weeks of fighting since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.

Russian forces bombed a Mariupol maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials say Video

Meanwhile, a Russian attack severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine said Wednesday. Citizens trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were "people, children under the wreckage" of the hospital and called the strike an "atrocity." Authorities said they were trying to establish how many people had been killed or wounded.

Video shared by Zelenskyy showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal and room after room with blown-out windows. Floors were covered in wreckage. Outside, a small fire burned, and debris covered the ground.

    This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022. (Mariupol City Council)

    This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022.  (Mariupol City Council)

    This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022. (Mariupol City Council)

    This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022.  (Mariupol City Council)

    09 March 2022, Bavaria, Augsburg: A refugee boy from Ukraine holds a toy in his hand in the dormitory of the ANKER Center.  (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    KRAKOVETS, UKRAINE - MARCH 09: Refugees fleeing conflict make their way to the Krakovets border crossing with Poland on March 09, 2022 in Krakovets, Ukraine.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    Axana Opalenko, 42, holds Meron, 2 months old, in an effort to warm him after fleeing from Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

    Tatiana Kostyuk, 38, from Zaporozhye, gives food to a child after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

    An elderly man is evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine wipes away tears after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

    A woman and child who fled the war in Ukraine walk towards a bus to relocate them across Poland after crossing the Polish Ukrainian border on March 09, 2022 in Kroscienko, Poland.  (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

    09 March 2022, Bavaria, Munich: Refugees from Ukraine rest in a hall with cots after their arrival at the main station.  (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    A child is carried on a stroller across an improvised path while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    An man stands inside a shelled house at the village of Velyka Dymerka east of Kyiv, on March 9, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    A woman looks at a shelled house at the village of Velyka Dymerka, east of Kyiv, on March 9, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Servicemen carry a coffin during funerals of Dmytro Kotenko, Vasyl Vyshyvany and Kyrylo Moroz, Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 9, 2022.  (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Ukrainian servicemen look towards Russian positions outside the city of Brovary, east of Kyiv, on March 9, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Members of Ukrainian territorial defense observe with binoculars Russian troops movements around the village of Velyka Dymerka, 40km east of Kyiv on March 9, 2022. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

    A man talks on the phone to a friend who is still in a nearby village occupied by Russian troops, Velyka Dymerka, 40km east of Kiev, 9 March 2022. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

    This photograph taken on March 9, 2022 shows a checkpoint near the village of Velyka Dymerka, 40km east of Kyiv.   (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

    A member of Ukrainian territorial defense observes Russian troops movements around the village of Velyka Dymerka, 40km east of Kyiv on March 9, 2022. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

    Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces examine new armament, including NLAW anti-tank systems and other portable anti-tank grenade launchers, in Kyiv on March 9, 2022, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

    Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces examine new armament, including NLAW anti-tank systems and other portable anti-tank grenade launchers, in Kyiv on March 9, 2022, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

    A Ukrainian serviceman aims towards Russian positions outside the city of Brovary, east of Kyiv, on March 9, 2022.  ((Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images))

    Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members walk past the city park as a camouflaged soldier stands in foreground, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

    A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members hold an anti-tank weapon in a park on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

    A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member holds an anti-tank weapon on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

    Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train to use an NLAW anti-tank weapon on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 