Russia-Ukraine: Army, people 'ready for deterrence', Ukraine defense chief says: LIVE UPDATES

Former Ukraine defense official: 'It’s going to be a bloody hell for the Russians' if they invade

Alexander Khara, a former Ukrainian defense official, told Al Jazeera in an interview Monday that "it’s going to be a bloody hell for the Russians" if Moscow decides to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

"See, if they decide to cross [the border] and especially if they then decide to enter our cities… Thanks to the British, we have pretty powerful anti-tank missiles that can be used in urban warfare, and certainly, we have enough of our own to deploy," Khara said.

"War was imposed on us, we are going to fight back, and I haven’t seen any sign of Ukrainian society being tired of war or [preparing to] capitulate to Russian demands," he added.

Khara also told the news outlet that he sees "no room for diplomacy" with the current standoff between the two sides, as "[Russia wants us to be] a sort of pro-Russian buffer zone, and that’s not going to happen."

"Secondly, they’re trying to use Ukraine as a leverage against the European Union and NATO, to divide the Europeans between themselves and Europeans from the Americans," he said.