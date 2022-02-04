Russia-Ukraine: Photos show Ukrainian troops preparing for conflict: LIVE UPDATES

Russian Embassy in US mocks Pentagon's claim of false flag operation

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. took to social media late Thursday to mock Washington for engaging "in conspiracy theories” after the Pentagon warned of a possible false flag attack along eastern Ukraine’s border to justify a conflict.

“We call on Washington to abandon propaganda and go in for serious work to strengthen European security,” the embassy said. The embassy went on to say that it is “not surprised by the new ‘creative’ scenario outlined by @StateDeptSpox & PentagonPresSec” and called it a typical move by the U.S.

The statement pointed to 2003, when Colin Powell, who was secretary of state at the time, made an appearance at the United Nations and held up a white vial that represented Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said earlier in the day that U.S. officials believe Russia is planning to "stage a fake attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces against Russian sovereign territory or against Russian-speaking people to therefore justify their action as part of this fake attack."

The allegation led to a tense exchange between an Associated Press reporter and Ned Price, the State Department spokesman.

"You have shown no evidence to confirm that … What is the evidence? I mean, this is like ‘crisis actors,’ really? This is like Alex Jones territory you're getting into. What evidence do you have to support the idea that there is some propaganda film in the making?" Lee continued.

Price then said that the information came from U.S. intelligence and was declassified.

"OK, well, … where is it? Where is this information?" Lee said.