Putin accuses Wagner Group of 'betrayal' as Russian mercenaries march towards Moscow
Wagner Group mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin have launched an armed rebellion against Russia's defense ministry and are marching toward Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to put down the "mutiny."
A senior Russian official has warned that if Prigozhin's rebellion is successful, Russia's vast nuclear arsenal could fall into the hands of Wagner Group mercenaries and pose an existential threat to the world.
“The history of mankind hasn’t yet seen the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons under control by bandits,” Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. “Such a crisis will not be limited by just one country’s borders, the world will be put on the brink of destruction.”
He added that "we won't allow such a turn of events."
Medvedev, a former Russian president, has become notorious for his outlandish comments relating to the war in Ukraine, the threat of nuclear escalation, and Russia’s ever-deteriorating relations with Western nations.
State officials and foreign ministers weighed in on the news that the mercenary Wagner Group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have started a march towards Moscow and that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to crush any rebellion.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Saturday, "Spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers and the E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop."
The Russian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement Saturday warning all Western countries "against any hint of possible use of the domestic situation to achieve their Russophobic goals."
"Such attempts are futile and will not find a response either in Russia or among sane political forces abroad," the statement read. "We are convinced that in the near future the situation will find its solution, worthy of the age-old wisdom of the Russian people and the Russian State."
The Wagner Group has made its way 60 miles into Russia, claiming to have taken control of the city Rostov-on-Don, from which Russian military command has coordinated its attack on Ukraine. Prigozhin initiated the march after claiming on Friday that the Kremlin had authorized an attack on his forces, which had killed a "huge amount" of his troops.
The world continues to watch as the situation develops, with many foreign officials sharing their thoughts on social media.
National Security Council Spokesperson Adam Hodge on Friday night said, "We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys themselves."
"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it," Zelenskyy added. "Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later."
Armed rebels with the Wagner Group are moving north through Russian territory and appear to be heading for Moscow, according to multiple reports.
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is leading what he calls a "march for justice" to oust Russia's military leadership. Overnight, the mercenary group's forces seized control of Russian military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, a city of more than a million people near the border with Ukraine. The seizure is significant — Rostov is home to the Russian military headquarters overseeing the military supply line fueling Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Further Wagner troops are reported to be moving through Vorenezh Oblast, a city about 300 miles north of Rostov-on-Don. An intelligence update from the U.K. Ministry of Defense indicated Wagner units are "almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow."
"With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner," the Ministry of Defense said.
Reuters separately reported — citing a Russian security source — that Wagner fighters have seized military facilities in the city of Voronezh, and the governor there has said operations are underway to put down the mutiny. Reuters could not independently confirm the situation there.
A Wagner convoy with armed vehicles was also seen traveling north on the M4 motorway, which links Voronezh and Moscow in the Lipetsk region, the BBC reported. The regional governor, Igor Artamonov, said Wagner is moving "equipment" in the region and has asked residents to stay home and avoid traveling.
After a report indicated the Russian-backed Wagner Group deployed more than 400 mercenaries to Kyiv with the mission of assassinating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the private military company is receiving renewed attention from its past atrocities carried out at the behest of the Kremlin.
Russian businessman and Putin’s close ally, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, has claimed credit for founding and running the Wagner group since its inception in 2014. The Wagner Group participated in the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has been considered a proxy group of the Russian state abroad, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
The group rose to prominence during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, deploying around 50,000 personnel to the front over the fifteen months of conflict, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly relied on Wagner for results in Ukraine as the Russian military's own efforts produced minimal results and the conflict dragged on far beyond the initial projected timeline.
The U.S. in January 2023 then designated the Wagner Group as "a significant transnational criminal organization" as it announced additional sanctions against the group and its support network across multiple continents.
