Putin accuses Wagner Group of 'betrayal' as Russian mercenaries march towards Moscow

Biden admin, foreign officials react as Wagner Group makes 'march for justice' towards Moscow

State officials and foreign ministers weighed in on the news that the mercenary Wagner Group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have started a march towards Moscow and that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to crush any rebellion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Saturday, "Spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers and the E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement Saturday warning all Western countries "against any hint of possible use of the domestic situation to achieve their Russophobic goals."

"Such attempts are futile and will not find a response either in Russia or among sane political forces abroad," the statement read. "We are convinced that in the near future the situation will find its solution, worthy of the age-old wisdom of the Russian people and the Russian State."

The Wagner Group has made its way 60 miles into Russia, claiming to have taken control of the city Rostov-on-Don, from which Russian military command has coordinated its attack on Ukraine. Prigozhin initiated the march after claiming on Friday that the Kremlin had authorized an attack on his forces, which had killed a "huge amount" of his troops.

The world continues to watch as the situation develops, with many foreign officials sharing their thoughts on social media.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adam Hodge on Friday night said, "We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys themselves."

"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it," Zelenskyy added. "Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later."