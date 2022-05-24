Primary elections in Georgia, Alabama, runoff in Texas

Trump looms large over Tuesday primaries in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, and runoff in Texas

ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump has targeted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for nearly a year and a half.

And on the eve of the Peach State’s primary – with Trump backing Kemp challenger former Sen. David Perdue – the former president took aim at the governor one last time before voters headed to the polls

"Brian Kemp is truly an embarrassment to the Republican Party because of what's taken place in your great state, Georgia," Trump charged during a tele-rally Monday evening on behalf of Perdue. "And David will make a massive upgrade as your governor."

Georgia, a crucial general election battleground, is one of three states holding primaries on Tuesday, along with Alabama and Arkansas. And voters are also heading to the polls in Texas, where there are primary runoffs for attorney general and Congress. And while Trump is not on the ballot, his presence looms large over many of the high-profile GOP showdowns.

