Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Primary elections in Georgia, Alabama, runoff in Texas

Voters Tuesday are picking their party nominees for several key elections, including Alabama's open Senate seat and Georgia's gubernatorial race.

Covered by: Fox News and Tyler Olson

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Trump looms large over Tuesday primaries in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, and runoff in Texas

Trump looms large over Tuesday primaries in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, and runoff in Texas

Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with former Sen. David Perdue, who's primary challenging GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, at the former president's rally in Cumming, Ga. on March 26, 2022 (David Perdue campaign)

ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump has targeted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for nearly a year and a half.

And on the eve of the Peach State’s primary – with Trump backing Kemp challenger former Sen. David Perdue – the former president took aim at the governor one last time before voters headed to the polls

"Brian Kemp is truly an embarrassment to the Republican Party because of what's taken place in your great state, Georgia," Trump charged during a tele-rally Monday evening on behalf of Perdue. "And David will make a massive upgrade as your governor."

Georgia, a crucial general election battleground, is one of three states holding primaries on Tuesday, along with Alabama and Arkansas. And voters are also heading to the polls in Texas, where there are primary runoffs for attorney general and Congress. And while Trump is not on the ballot, his presence looms large over many of the high-profile GOP showdowns.

To read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, click here

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here