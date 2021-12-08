Omicron variant seems less severe than earlier ones, WHO official says: LIVE UPDATES

Omicron variant: Health leaders call for action, patience on key questions

Speaking at the White House COVID-19 Team briefing, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that there had been 12.5 million total coronavirus vaccine shots in arms last week – a number he explained was the highest weekly total since May.

"So, we're now vaccinating people in numbers that we haven't seen since the spring and that's critical progress as we head into the winter in front of the new omicron variant," he said.

The Biden administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged that American adults get COVID-19 booster shots – especially as the weather turns colder and news of confirmed omicron variant cases continues to spread.

Zients said that 55% of eligible seniors have been boosted and that five million children ages 5-11 years old have received at least their first COVID-19 shot.

This comes as CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky notes there are a daily average of 103,800 COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

"At CDC and across the government, we continue to remain focused on our efforts to address both the delta and the now omicron variants," she assured, though pointing out that more than 99% of cases continue to be from delta.

Omicron, the public health leader said, has been confirmed in 19 states, although that number is expected to increase.It's also been reported in more than 50 countries and Walensky assured that state and local health authorities were implementing contact tracing to monitor the "variant of concern's" spread.

"We must act together in this moment to address the impact of the current cases we are seeing which are largely delta and prepare ourselves for the possibility for more omicron," she said.

Current vaccines, testing, masking and ventilation "works" at least to provide some protection from omicron, according to officials.

Following Walensky, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that "real-world" evidence would allow scientists to better understand omicron's severity and infectivity – though it is too early to determine those factors.

"But, inklings that we are getting – and we must remember these are still in the form of anecdotal, but hopefully in the next few weeks we'll get a much clearer picture…But, it appears that with the cases that are seen, we are not seeing a very severe profile of disease. In fact, it might be – and I underscore 'might' – be less severe, as shown by the ratio of hospitalizations per number of new cases," he said, as he flipped through slides.

"However, this could be influenced by the fact that many in this particular cohort are young individuals."

"The hospital stay seems to be less and the use of supplemental oxygen [seems] to be less. Again, I caution you, these are still preliminary," Fauci noted.

The White House chief medical advisor also cited a recent study by South African scientists that suggested omicron was more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID-19 variants, though pointing out that indication was "without definitive proof."

Lastly, Fauci said researchers were working on animal and lab studies to evaluate immune protection and answer "some key questions."He warned later, responding to a question from CNN, that we "shouldn't be making definitive conclusions" on omicron and "certainly not before the next couple of weeks." -Julia Musto