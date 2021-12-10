Expand / Collapse search
Omicron variant: Vaccine manufacturers rush to update shot: LIVE UPDATES

Vaccine makers are racing to update their COVID-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it’s clear a change is needed.

COVID vaccine manufacturers rush to update shot amid omicron

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing facility in Times Square on December 09, 2021 in New York City.

Vaccine makers are racing to update their COVID-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it’s clear a change is needed, just in case.

Experts doubt today’s shots will become useless but say it’s critical to see how fast companies could produce a reformulated dose and prove it works -- because whatever happens with omicron, this newest mutant won’t be the last.

Omicron "is pulling the fire alarm. Whether it turns out to be a false alarm, it would be really good to know if we can actually do this -- get a new vaccine rolled out and be ready," said immunologist E. John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania.

Posted by Fox News

