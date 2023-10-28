Israel attacks about 150 underground targets in largest incursion into Gaza Strip since start of war
Israeli military aircrafts attacked about 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip over Friday night amid the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists. The Israeli Defense Forces said Hamas terrorists were killed while underground combat zones and other underground terrorist infrastructures were also destroyed. More than 8,700 people have been killed in the war on both sides since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.
The Israeli Defense Forces said Hamas terrorists were killed while underground combat zones and other underground terrorist infrastructures were also destroyed.
The IDF said the head of the Hamas air force was eliminated.
More than 8,400 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces.
Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.
Colleges should expect more vocal board members and less generous donors if they continue letting students force "woke" decisions on administrators, a former University of Pennsylvania trustee said following widespread anti-Israel rallies.
"A university is not run by the students, the university is run by the board of trustees who represent all the alumni," the former trustee, CSMI CEO and charter school magnate Vahan Gureghian, told Fox News. "Presidents of these universities need to take heed before they make these woke decisions that adversely impact the reputation of these elite institutions because they have awakened the sleeping giant of donors who are now saying, ‘I'm not just going to write a check anymore and automatically give them money no matter what they say or do.’"
Several top universities, including UPenn, have drawn criticism for allowing pro-Palestinian student groups to rally and express anti-Israel sentiments. Several major donors have cut off support from the Ivy League school, and drove Gureghian and a board of advisors member to resign.
The terror group Hamas claims Israel's overnight ground incursion was a failure.
Hamas said in a statement Saturday that its military arm, Qassam Brigades, used anti-tank Kornet rockets and mortar shelling to repel the attack and claimed its fighters inflicted casualties among Israeli troops. The militant group did not provide evidence of its claims, the Associated Press reported.
Qassam Brigades said late Friday its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in the town of Beit Hanoun in northwestern Gaza and in Al-Bureij in central Gaza.
Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said it fired a barrage of rockets targeting Kissufim kibbutz in Israel, northwest of the Negev desert.
A steady stream of rocket fire aimed at Israeli communities near the border with Gaza was reported Saturday morning, according to the Times of Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces including active infantry, armored, engineer and artillery participated in the ground operation overnight and are continuing to fight. He said there were no casualties to Israeli forces.
"We continue to effort achieving our goals: dismantling Hamas, security of our borders and the national effort of the return of our hostages. All those together will be taking into consideration in assessing the situation," Hagari said.
Regarding the expected invasion of Gaza, Hagari said, "we will receive the right operational decision when those goals are our compass."
The families of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza warned they will begin protesting if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant do not meet with them Saturday.
A spokesperson for the families said they plan to gather at a central square in Tel Aviv. They want the meeting because of increased apprehension about their loved ones after Israel ramped up attacks on Gaza overnight Friday.
The military's claim it is targeting tunnel infrastructure has prompted fear among the families that military leaders are being cavalier with the lives of the hostages, who are believed to be held inside the tunnels.
IDF said there are more than 230 hostages of all ages confirmed to have been taken captive during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, in which Hamas infiltrated Israel and murdered at least 1,400 people, including at least 310 soldiers.
Israel's military said its main objectives in the war are to eliminate Hamas' military capabilities and rescue the hostages.
President Biden said in a letter to House and Senate leaders that the U.S. airstrikes against Syria on Thursday represented "necessary and proportionate action consistent with international law" within "the United States' inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."
As I have reported previously, militia groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have perpetrated a series of attacks against United States personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria," Biden wrote. "Since October 17, 2023, these militia groups have conducted numerous attacks using unmanned aerial systems and indirect fire, injuring several United States service members. A United States contractor suffered a fatal cardiac incident while moving to shelter during one of these attacks. These attacks have placed under grave threat the lives of United States personnel and of Coalition forces operating alongside United States forces."
"In response to this series of attacks and continuing threats of future attacks, at my direction, on the night of October 26, 2023, United States forces conducted targeted strikes against facilities in eastern Syria," he continued. "The precision strikes targeted facilities used by the IRGC and IRGC-affiliated groups for command and control, munitions storage, and other purposes. The strikes were intended to establish deterrence and were conducted in a manner to limit the risk of escalation and avoid civilian casualties. I directed the strikes in order to protect and defend our personnel, to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities."
The president added, "I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive and to conduct United States foreign relations. The United States took this necessary and proportionate action consistent with international law and in the exercise of the United States' inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The United States stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks."
The military action comes against Syria comes amid the war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.
More than 8,700 people have been killed and thousands more wounded in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war on the terrorist group.
The U.S. is not “drawing red lines” for Israel in its war with Hamas, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said in a Friday press briefing over the phone.
“We’re going to continue to support them” but “since the very beginning we have, and will continue to have, conversations about the manner that they are doing this.”
On Friday, Israel’s military said it was expanding ground operations in Gaza three weeks into the war.
Kirby said the U.S. is continuing its humanitarian efforts in Gaza, noting that 10 additional trucks with supplies had gotten through – for a total of 84 – but that the U.S. is aware that fuel there “is only anticipated to last a couple of days.”
He added, that the administration is "doing everything we can possible to bring" American citizens trapped in Gaza "home and to secure their release.
Kirby said the U.S. is still evaluating the impact of airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias and “we will not hesitate to take further actions in our own self-defense.”
