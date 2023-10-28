U.K. Sex workers’ union mocked for standing with Palestinians vs. Israel: ‘Chickens in solidarity with foxes’

Social media users tore into U.K.’s "Sex Workers’ Union" this week after the pro-prostitution organization put out an official declaration of its support for the Palestinians.



X users mocked the statement, with some mentioning the irony that Palestinians would most likely not be supportive of sex workers’ liberated views on human sexuality.

One quipped it’s like "Chickens" being "in solidarity with foxes."

The official X account for the Sex Workers’ Union shared a statement to the platform Thursday titled, "Our statement of solidarity with Palestine." The post received nearly five million views in less than two days.

The document, which contained the organization’s logo and an image of the Palestinian flag, claimed that "genocidal violence" is being "enacted upon the Palestinian people by the settler colony of Israel."

It stated, "We cannot stand back and watch as the state of Israel continues to enforce an illegal occupation, blockade and apartheid, forcing the people of Gaza to live within the largest open air prison in lands they have been continually dispossessed from."

"The escalating violence, specifically the indiscriminate destruction of Gaza, of homes, hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, and the Rafah crossing, as well as the collective punishment of the civilian population of Palestine must be met with global condemnation and most importantly, direct action."

The statement did express sympathy for some Israelis, stating, "We mourn for the loss of civilian lives, of Palestinians, Israelis and foreign nationals, who have been made victims of the ongoing occupation and conflict."

Towards the end of the document, the union added, "As sex workers, we stand against the violence of borders, imperial and colonial violence, and all state sanctioned violence against oppressed and marginalized peoples."

It concluded with the pro-Palestinian slogan that Israelis and their allies understand as a call to eradicate the Jewish state of Israel, declaring, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

The post received a "Community Note" fact-check from X shortly after going up, which read, "Gaza has not been occupied since 2005." The note also stated, "Added context: The majority of Jews perceive ‘From the River to the Sea’ as a call for genocide and dissolution of Israel due to the statements links to terrorist groups. Claiming support of Jews and saying this is counterfactual."

The Sex Workers’ Union website describes the organization as one that works "towards ending the stigma and discrimination that sex workers face and promoting the decriminalisation of sex work.

The description added, "The Sex Workers Union provides members with legal assistance, healthcare services, and training opportunities to improve their working conditions and advance their careers."

Sex work is legal in the U.K. – apart from Northern Ireland – though British law declares that soliciting in a public place, pimping, owning a brothel, and advertising sexual services is illegal.

X users were not impressed with the group’s condemnation of Israel and ripped the statement on X.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong berated the organization, posting, "Who cares about what prostitutes have to say about anything, let alone politics? This is some clown world stuff."

College professor and conservative X user Wilfred Reilly wrote, "Our whole society, once you get to the upper-middle class and above, is 1990s Saturday Night Live. Now, ‘W----- for Islam’ is a REAL thing - this is the national ‘union’ - and not a skit."

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy poked fun at the post, writing, "Signed: Signed: Prostitutes for Palestine, Hookers for Hamas, Gigolos for Jihad."

Conservative journalist Ann James Zeigler shared a sarcastic comment, writing, "Like all of you I’ve been waiting for the Sex Workers’ Union to weigh in on this most troubling issue."

Journalist and podcaster Eli Lake hinted at the irony of sex workers supporting Palestinian radicals, asking, "Who wants to tell them?"

"Israelophobia" author and Jewish Chronicle editor Jake Wallis Simons made the same point explicitly, posting, "Chickens in solidarity with foxes."

The Sex Workers' Union did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

