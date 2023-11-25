Hamas to release 14 hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners, Egyptian officials say

President Biden said Friday Hamas conducted its brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel in part because of a possible Saudi-Israel normalization deal.

In a short news conference from Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden outlined one of his theories as to why the attack happened when it did.

“I cannot prove what I’m about to say,” Biden said. “But I believe one of the reasons why Hamas struck when they did was they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist.”

Relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia have improved as the Biden administration has been working to broker a deal between the pair by which the Saudis would officially recognize Israeli statehood.

Diplomacy has improved in recent years between the two nations.

In September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined an optimistic tone to Fox News’ Brett Baier regarding Israeli-Saudi relations.

"I think we're getting closer to peace every day that passes,” Netanyahu said from New York City following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The reason we didn't have for a quarter-century any new peace treaties after we made peace with Egypt and Jordan, we didn't have for 25 years a single new peace treaty because everybody said, first you have to satisfy whatever the demands of the Palestinians are," Netanyahu told Baier. "You've got to conclude a peace treaty with the Palestinians. Well, there was only one problem with that. The Palestinians don't want a peace with Israel."