Hamas to release 14 hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners, Egyptian officials say
Hamas will release 14 Israeli hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners on the second day of a temporary cease-fire in Gaza. Hamas on Friday released 24 of the nearly 240 hostages the terrorist group captured in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, during which more than 1,200 Israelis were massacred. Israel has vowed to continue its war to eradicate Hamas once the four-day cease-fire expires.
incoming update…
President Biden said Friday Hamas conducted its brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel in part because of a possible Saudi-Israel normalization deal.
In a short news conference from Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden outlined one of his theories as to why the attack happened when it did.
“I cannot prove what I’m about to say,” Biden said. “But I believe one of the reasons why Hamas struck when they did was they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist.”
Relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia have improved as the Biden administration has been working to broker a deal between the pair by which the Saudis would officially recognize Israeli statehood.
Diplomacy has improved in recent years between the two nations.
In September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined an optimistic tone to Fox News’ Brett Baier regarding Israeli-Saudi relations.
"I think we're getting closer to peace every day that passes,” Netanyahu said from New York City following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
"The reason we didn't have for a quarter-century any new peace treaties after we made peace with Egypt and Jordan, we didn't have for 25 years a single new peace treaty because everybody said, first you have to satisfy whatever the demands of the Palestinians are," Netanyahu told Baier. "You've got to conclude a peace treaty with the Palestinians. Well, there was only one problem with that. The Palestinians don't want a peace with Israel."
Nine-year-old Ohad Munder, his mother Keren, 55, and his grandmother Ruti, 78, returned to Israel on Friday night after they were freed from Gaza.
In a video released by the Schneider Medical Center, at the family's request and with their permission, Ohad is seen running down a hospital corridor straight into his waiting father's arms.
Ohad and his family were released by Hamas on Friday as part of a cease-fire deal in which the terror group will free 50 hostages taken captive in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held by the Jewish state.
Ohad turned nine while he was held captive in Gaza. The fourth-grader from the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba was kidnapped along with his mother and grandparents during a holiday visit to his grandparents’ kibbutz of Nir Oz along the border with Gaza.
His grandfather, Avraham Munder, remains in Gaza.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire was attacked by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, the Associated Press reported.
The report cited a U.S. defense official who said the CMA CGM was suspected to have been targeted by a triangle-shaped, bomb-carrying Shahed-136 drone while in international waters. The drone exploded, causing damage to the ship but not injuring any of its crew.
“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the official told the Associated Press. The official declined to elaborate on what intelligence the U.S. military gathered to assess Iran was behind the attack.
The report also cited Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab news channel that politically supports the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which reported that an Israeli ship had been attacked in the Indian Ocean. The channel cited anonymous sources for the report, which Iranian media later cited, per the Associated Press.
The attack comes as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a wider regional conflict, with Iranian-backed proxy groups harassing Israeli and U.S. stationed in the Middle East.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Egyptian officials say that Hamas is preparing to release 14 more Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for 42 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, the Associated Press reported.
The second exchange comes on day two of a four-day cease-fire agreed to by both sides after mediation by U.S., Qatari and Egyptian officials.
On Friday, Hamas released 24 of the about 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and a Filipino.
On Saturday, Hamas provided mediators Egypt and Qatar a list of 14 hostages to be released, and the list has been passed along to Israel, an Egyptian official told the Associated Press. A second Egyptian official confirmed the details, the agency reported.
Under the terms of the truce, Hamas will release one Israeli hostage for every three Palestinian prisoners Israel frees. Israel has suggested that the cease-fire might be extended one day for every 10 additional hostages released.
But Israel has vowed to continue its war to eradicate Hamas once the cease-fire has expired.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism Michal Cotler-Wunsh told Fox News Digital in a wide-ranging interview about the world’s oldest hatred that the modern proliferation of antisemitism in the U.S. has its origins in an anti-Israel United Nations resolution from 1975.
"We have to understand that the U.S. is experiencing such massive growth in antisemitism, and we see not only the antisemitism that fueled the atrocities of 10/7, but those that actually fueled the responses to the atrocities of 10/7 across North American campuses, on the streets and online. It is part of a decade’s-long process," said Cotler-Wunsh.
The Israeli envoy said, "The world before 10/7 and the world after it, like 9/11, cannot continue as if nothing happened."
The terrorist movement Hamas’ mass murder of 1,200 people on Oct. 7 in southern Israel is widely viewed as the Jewish state’s version of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.
Cotler-Wunsh took the United Nations to task for passing an antisemitic resolution in 1975 that equated the founding philosophy of Israel — Zionism — with racism. The infamous "Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination" resolution was revoked in 1991.
She said, "I would say the strain of antisemitism that is anti-Zionism, the negation of Israel's very right to exist across North America … began with the 1975 Zionism is racism resolution. Soviet propaganda passed at the U.N. has become mainstream across North American campuses in the name of progress."
Fox News' Benjamin Weinthal and Emily Robertson contributed to this report.
Eight pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on Friday at a demonstration near Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, Georgia.
Dozens of protesters holding signs supporting Palestinians marched from the Lenox MARTA station toward Peachtree Road Friday afternoon.
Demonstrators were heard shouting "From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever," as honking cars went by.
Police were seen putting multiple people in zip-tie handcuffs before placing them into transport vehicles while demonstrators demanded their release. Among those taken into police custody was one person who was wearing a sash that read "legal observer," according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta that some of the demonstrators entered the street and refused officers' orders to disperse.
"APD continues to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of shoppers, visitors and demonstrators, and to uphold the law and protect the right to free speech," a spokesperson said.
Live Coverage begins here