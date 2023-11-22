Israel, Hamas agree on temporary cease-fire in Gaza Strip, release of 50 hostages
Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas have agreed on a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as part of a deal that includes the release of 50 hostages, including three Americans. President Biden said he is '"extraordinarily gratified" that some of the captives "will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented."
The loved ones of hostages being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip met Wednesday with Pope Francis at the Vatican, with one family member saying "we are all against the war."
Alexandra Ariev, whose 19-year-old sister Karina -- an IDF soldier who is amongst the captives -- described Francis' time as "precious and we are very grateful and thankful for him listening to us, and we are sure that he has done things before the meeting and he is doing currently and he will do in the future things that will help us and our families.
"We are all against the war. We do not want innocent to be injured or hurt or be murdered in any side. We want our loved ones back," Ariev added, later noting that Karina was taken from her bed in her pajamas on Oct. 7 and "is all I have in this world."
Francis also met separately with relatives of Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel, according to the Associated Press.
Smoke has been seen rising from the Gaza Strip Wednesday as Israel and Hamas are preparing to implement a temporary cease-fire in the region, which Egyptian state media says will go into effect at 3 a.m. ET Thursday.
Residents in Gaza City reported to the Associated Press that fighting there intensified overnight with gunfire and airstrikes.
“Apparently they want to advance before the truce,” resident Nasser al-Sheikh was quoted as saying.
The Israel Defense Forces, in a post on X this morning, reiterated once again for people in Gaza City to evacuate the area.
“Hamas has lost its control over northern Gaza and is trying to prevent Gazans from moving southward for their safety,” it added.
The IDF said in a statement that Israeli forces "continue to operate in the Gaza Strip to kill terrorists, destroy terrorist infrastructure, and locate weapons stored inside civilian buildings."
"This morning, IDF troops neutralized a terror tunnel shaft from which a Hamas terrorist exited and fired at the soldiers. Moreover, IDF troops identified terrorists and located weapons in a structure used by the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said. "The troops killed the terrorists and destroyed the structure."
"In addition, over the past day, as part of the assistance to ground troops, Israeli Navy forces struck several Hamas military targets, including a structure from which sniper fire was carried out against the troops, as well as several military posts located along the coastline," the IDF continued.
Egypt's state-run Qahera TV channel is reporting Wednesday that the temporary cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is set to go into effect at 10 a.m. local time tomorrow, according to the Associated Press.
The deal will include the release of 50 hostages being held by the Palestinian terrorists, including three Americans, in exchange for a reported 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israel.
The office of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the hostages will be released over a 4-day period.
"The release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause" of fighting, it added in a post on X.
"The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza," the prime minister's office also said.
Hamas said it has approved the temporary cease-fire agreement with Israel that includes the release of hostages.
"Based on our responsibility towards our patient and stationed Palestinian people, and our tireless efforts to strengthen the steadfastness of our heroic people in the proud Gaza Strip, and to provide relief and heal their wounds, and in pursuit of consolidating the will of our victorious resistance on the October 7th [event] against the Zionist enemy, and after negotiations for many days, we announce, with the help and success of God Almighty, that We reached a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary cease-fire) for a period of four days, with diligent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts," the terrorist group wrote in a statement.
"The terms of this agreement were formulated according to a vision that aims to serve our people and strengthen their steadfastness in the face of aggression, and always pay attention to their sacrifices, suffering and concerns," the statement added. "At the time when we announce the arrival of a truce agreement, we affirm that our victorious brigades and all our resistance factions will remain the protective shield and defender of our people until the occupation and aggression are defeated."
Hamas concluded, "We promise our people that we will remain loyal to their blood, their sacrifices, their patience, their bond, and their aspirations for liberation, freedom, the restoration of rights, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, with God’s will."
Fox News' Dana Karni contributed to this report and provided the English translation.
President Biden and other administration officials said Tuesday that they welcomed the temporary cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas that includes the release of hostages.
Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken all released statements supporting the agreement between Israeli officials and Hamas terrorists amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.
The president said he welcomes the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its "brutal assault" against Israel on Oct. 7 and that he is "extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented."
Harris said in her statement that she welcomes "the commitment that Israel has made to support an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out and to ensure additional humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in Gaza" and that "the flow of aid must substantially increase and civilians must be protected." She also called on Hamas to "release all the remaining hostages."
In a statement Tuesday night, Blinken wrote that he cannot imagine what the hostages have endured the past few weeks and that he is thankful they will soon be reunited with their loved ones.
"Today’s outcome is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the Department and broader United States government," Blinken said. "I appreciate the leadership and ongoing partnership of Egypt and Qatar in this work. I also thank the government of Israel for supporting a humanitarian pause that will facilitate the transfer of hostages to safety and allow additional humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza. While this deal marks significant progress, we will not rest as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in Gaza."
