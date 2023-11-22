Israel, Hamas agree on temporary cease-fire in Gaza Strip, release of 50 hostages

The loved ones of hostages being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip met Wednesday with Pope Francis at the Vatican, with one family member saying "we are all against the war."

Alexandra Ariev, whose 19-year-old sister Karina -- an IDF soldier who is amongst the captives -- described Francis' time as "precious and we are very grateful and thankful for him listening to us, and we are sure that he has done things before the meeting and he is doing currently and he will do in the future things that will help us and our families.

"We are all against the war. We do not want innocent to be injured or hurt or be murdered in any side. We want our loved ones back," Ariev added, later noting that Karina was taken from her bed in her pajamas on Oct. 7 and "is all I have in this world."

Francis also met separately with relatives of Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel, according to the Associated Press.