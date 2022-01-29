Nor'easter threatens East Coast with snow, high winds: LIVE UPDATES

Deep snow, whipping winds from Nor'easter create hazardous conditions in New York

According to Fox Weather, as of the late morning, 5 inches had already piled up on Long Island. Snowfall rates of 1-to-3 inches per hour were reportedly expected through the morning from the Delmarva Peninsula into much of New Jersey, New York City, Long Island and southern and eastern New England.

Photos taken in Uniondale, New York on Saturday showed cars showed cars stuck in the snow where Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told WNBC that a snow plow operator had found an elderly woman dead in her car.

The woman's cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but he told the station that she had likely suffered a heart attack or other health event.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had declared a state of emergency, said in a news briefing that the winter storm impacting the East Coast this weekend has "lingered."

She said the Empire State was dealing with what she called a "classic nor'easter."

"So, we're going to see some peaks now. It's continued to pick up on Long Island, as you know, Hudson Valley, as well as New York City," the governor explained. "But, it's high winds, heavy snow blizzard conditions."

Hochul also alerted that cold temperatures are where the "dangerousness sets in." "You cannot have people in their homes without heat for any length of time," she told reporters.

Nassau and Suffolk are "being hit the hardest," with 7-11 inches as of 9:30 a.m. EST.

New York City has 4 inches, with another 4-7 inches expected before "most of that should start abating [at] around 3 p.m."

The storm, she noted, should not be continuing into Sunday.