Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather

PHOTOS: Nor'easter blasts East Coast with heavy snow, high winds

Images from the powerful winter storm that brought heavy snow and blizzard warnings to residents along the East Coast on Saturday.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-thumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cars drive along the snow-covered Central Park West avenue after a powerful Nor'easter storm hit the region in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022.
    REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-Storm-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People walk through Brooklyn in the pre-dawn hours as a winter storm brings heavy snow, freezing temperatures and blowing winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City.
    Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-Storm-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People walk through Brooklyn in the pre-dawn hours as a winter storm brings heavy snow, freezing temperatures and blowing winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City.
    Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A plow clears snow in Times Square during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022.
    REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-thumb-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow covers the street in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
    AP Photo/Brittainy Newman
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
    AP Photo/David Goldman
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
    AP Photo/David Goldman
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
    AP Photo/David Goldman
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
    AP Photo/David Goldman
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
    AP Photo/David Goldman
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.
    Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.
    Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.
    Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.
    Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.
    Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.
    Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.
    Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.
    Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snowstorm-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Taken Saturday 1.29.22 in Westchester County, NY
    Fox News Digital
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snowstorm-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Taken Saturday 1.29.22 in Westchester County, NY
    Fox News Digital
Image 1 of 26

Recommended