PHOTOS: Nor'easter blasts East Coast with heavy snow, high winds
Images from the powerful winter storm that brought heavy snow and blizzard warnings to residents along the East Coast on Saturday.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-thumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cars drive along the snow-covered Central Park West avenue after a powerful Nor'easter storm hit the region in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022.REUTERS/Caitlin Ochshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-thumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-Storm-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk through Brooklyn in the pre-dawn hours as a winter storm brings heavy snow, freezing temperatures and blowing winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City.Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-Storm-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-Storm-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk through Brooklyn in the pre-dawn hours as a winter storm brings heavy snow, freezing temperatures and blowing winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City.Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-Storm-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A plow clears snow in Times Square during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022.REUTERS/Andrew Kellyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-thumb-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow covers the street in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.AP Photo/Brittainy Newmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snow-thumb-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Weather-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Plow in whiteout, East Squantum St. during the snowstorm in Quincy, MA on Jan. 29, 2022.Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Noreaster-THUMB-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow drifts start to get bigger as storm grows stronger in Cohasset, MA on Jan. 29, 2022 in near whiteout conditions.Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/NE-Storm-THUMB-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snowstorm-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Taken Saturday 1.29.22 in Westchester County, NYFox News Digitalhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snowstorm-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snowstorm-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Taken Saturday 1.29.22 in Westchester County, NYFox News Digitalhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Snowstorm-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 26