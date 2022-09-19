Midterm elections news and updates as Democrats, Republicans vie for control of Congress

President Biden is still undecided on whether he will run again for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" last week, Biden said that while his "intention" is to run again, it wasn't yet a "firm decision."

"Look, if I were to say to you, I'm running again, all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have-- requirements I have to change and move and do," Biden told anchor Scott Pelley.

"In terms of election laws. and it's much too early to make that kind of decision. I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do," he said.

Pelley pressed Biden, asking if he yet knew in his own head whether he would run again.

"Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again," Biden answered. "But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."