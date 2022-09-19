Midterm elections news and updates as Democrats, Republicans vie for control of Congress
President Biden is still undecided on whether he will run again for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.
In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" last week, Biden said that while his "intention" is to run again, it wasn't yet a "firm decision."
"Look, if I were to say to you, I'm running again, all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have-- requirements I have to change and move and do," Biden told anchor Scott Pelley.
"In terms of election laws. and it's much too early to make that kind of decision. I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do," he said.
Pelley pressed Biden, asking if he yet knew in his own head whether he would run again.
"Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again," Biden answered. "But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."
FIRST ON FOX: The issue of illegal immigration is front and center in the latest ad by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign.
The spot – which is running statewide in Florida on TV and digital starting on Monday – comes as Florida’s governor has grabbed national headlines over the past week by flying Venezuelan migrants to the progressive bastion of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
"My child was killed by someone who should not have been here. This is what happens when we have open borders," Jacksonville, Florida resident Kiyan Michael says at the top of the 60-second ad, which was shared first with Fox News. Michael’s middle son, Brandon, died in an auto accident after being hit by a twice-deported illegal immigrant.
Michael praises DeSantis, stressing that "he not only talks a good talk, but he walks it…There’s no greater leader than Governor DeSantis because he didn't just listen. He put action behind it."
Michael, a Navy veteran, is running for state representative this year and is endorsed by DeSantis.
The DeSantis campaign tells Fox News the spot will run on TV and digital and is backed by a significant ad buy. Click here to read our entire Fox News report
New footage from a 2021 Q & A surfaced of Democrat Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes telling a group of potential voters that wealth in America was not "earned justly." The video was first obtained first by 27 News.
Barnes faced backlash earlier this year after the first part of the video was released, showing the Democrat saying that the founding of America was "awful."
"Things were bad. Things were terrible. The founding of this nation? Awful." Barnes said during the Q & A. "But we are here now and we should commit ourselves to doing everything we can to repair the harm, because it still exists today."
Months after the first part of the footage was released, new video made public from Barnes speech revealed he had more controversial things to say about America.
"It would be foolish to assume that all of the wealth in America was earned justly," he stated, after bringing up Critical Race Theory.
This November, Barnes is taking on incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in the "toss-up" race for Wisconsin's Senate seat.
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker is downplaying himself ahead of his highly anticipated debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
During a press conference in Savannah last week following a tour of the Port of Savannah, Walker said he was prepping for the debate by getting out and talking to voters across the state, as well as the media, but that Warnock would likely outperform him in a debate because of his background.
“I'm a country boy. I'm not that smart. [Warnock's] a preacher. He's a smart man, wears these nice suits. So, he's going to show up and embarrass me at the debate Oct. 14th, and I'm just waiting. You know, I'll show up and I'm going to do my best. I'm going to do my best," Walker said.
It was unclear if Walker was joking, but he appeared to be referencing Warnock as a smooth talker because of his occupation as a preacher.
The debate will air Friday, Oct. 14 on multiple TV stations across the state and in surrounding areas.
Fox News' Power Rankings rates the race as a "tossup."
On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., will travel to Kansas City, Missouri where he will campaign with Derek Schmidt, the state's GOP Senate nominee at a local BBQ restaurant.
Sources confirmed to Fox News that Youngkin will be in Arizona in October to campaign for GOP Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The exact date and location haven't yet been disclosed.
Youngkin recently told Fox News Digital, "Republican governors were so good to us last year. We have seen Republican governors outperform Democrat governors everywhere. So I want to help Republican governors when I think we have a very unique approach – which is these kitchen table, common sense solutions."
STRATHAM, N.H. – Former Army Gen. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate nominee in battleground New Hampshire, on Monday landed the endorsement of former Sen. Scott Brown, a Granite State resident who served as ambassador to New Zealand during former President Trump’s administration.
"I’ve seen Don’s campaign first-hand and am impressed with his authentic grassroots operation and commitment to town hall meetings,” Brown said in a statement provided to Fox News. "Not only are his military accomplishments unmatched, he connects with voters in a way Washington, D.C. doesn’t understand. He listens to people and hears their pain. He understands what they are going through.”
Bolduc, who ran as an outsider and populist MAGA-Republican style candidate during his second straight bid for the GOP nomination, narrowly won last Tuesday’s primary and is now challenging former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Republicans view Hassan as vulnerable due to her lackluster poll numbers and the race is one of a handful across the county that may determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.
Brown, who lost his 2012 Senate re-election to now Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, moved full time to New Hampshire the following year and came close to defeating Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in 2014 in a high stakes Senate showdown. The endorsement by Brown, who’s seen as a more moderate and mainstream Republican, may help Bolduc consolidate GOP support in the wake of a combustible primary.
