LIVE UPDATES: Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by Pennsylvania court

Social media reacts to Bill Cosby conviction being overturned

Social media erupted on Wednesday afternoon when Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court as celebrities, media members and politicians alike expressed disgust at the decision.

Blue checkmarks like Rosanna Arquette, Joy Reid and Omar Jimenez all weighed in on the news.

Others made jokes, such as Defense One executive editor Kevin Baron, who wrote, "Bill Cosby got out of jail faster than the Pentagon can get out of Afghanistan."

Click here to read more.