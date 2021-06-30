LIVE UPDATES: Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by Pennsylvania court

incoming update…
Bill Cosby is making his first public comments after his sex assault conviction was overturned and he was released from prison Wednesday.
Social media erupted on Wednesday afternoon when Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court as celebrities, media members and politicians alike expressed disgust at the decision.
Blue checkmarks like Rosanna Arquette, Joy Reid and Omar Jimenez all weighed in on the news.
Others made jokes, such as Defense One executive editor Kevin Baron, who wrote, "Bill Cosby got out of jail faster than the Pentagon can get out of Afghanistan."
Attorneys for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein praised Pennsylvania’s highest court for overturning Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction Wednesday, while indicating confidence that their client will have his rape conviction tossed out as well.
Weinstein's legal counsel is demanding a new trial more than a year after his rape conviction in New York. In a brief filed in April, they argued prosecutors were buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was "cavalier" in protecting the disgraced movie mogul’s right to a fair trial.
Bill Cosby was seen leaving a Pennsylvania state prison Wednesday after the state supreme court vacated his sex assault conviction.
Attorney Jonna Spilbor said she was "not surprised one bit" about the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to vacate Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.
Spilbor provided insight on the violation of due process in the trial and Cosby's release from prison on "America Reports."
"The Cosby Show" actress Phylicia Rashad celebrated the shocking news that her longtime TV husband Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned Wednesday by Pennsylvania’s highest court, tweeting that a "miscarriage of justice" was corrected.
"FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Rashad wrote to accompany a photo of her former co-star.
This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby must be devastating for Bill Cosby’s accusers. My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases. I represented a majority of the prior bad act accusers who testified. Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby’s conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused.
Live Coverage begins here