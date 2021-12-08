Kim Potter: Opening statements expected in officer’s manslaughter trial: LIVE UPDATES

Jury instructions set in case of Daunte Wright's shooting death

MINNEAPOLIS – Attorneys and a judge overseeing the trial for Kim Potter gathered in a Minneapolis courtroom on Monday to hammer out final instructions for the panel of jurors tasked with deciding the former Minnesota police officer’s fate, with the jurist rejecting the defense’s efforts to make the instructions more expansive for their client’s benefit.

Potter, 49 is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in April 2021.

Potter, who was a police officer for 26 years, resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department two days after the April 11 shooting and has argued that she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her gun instead – after Wright tried to drive away from the police while they were arresting him.

Hennepin County Judicial Court Judge Regina M. Chu said she would finalize the jury instruction on when police may use deadly force after hearing some testimony during the trial. She rejected a defense request to add an instruction to note that fleeing a police officer is a violent felony. Chu said that’s not always the case. She said police officers may testify that fleeing an officer is a crime of violence. - Stephanie Pagones