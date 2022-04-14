Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial continues day 4

Surveillance footage shows police entering Depp's, Heard's building on May 21, 2016

Attorneys on Wednesday presented previously recorded testimony from Brandon Patterson, managing director of the East Columbia Building HOA, where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived during their marriage.

Patterson testified that surveillance footage showing police officers entering the building on May 21, 2016, was accurate.

The footage is significant to the trial because it is the day Heard alleges Depp threw a phone at her face.