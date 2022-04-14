Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial continues day 4
A Virginia jury will continue to hear witness testimony Thursday in Johnny Depp's defamation case filed against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who has accused Depp of abuse.
incoming update…
Attorneys on Wednesday presented previously recorded testimony from Brandon Patterson, managing director of the East Columbia Building HOA, where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived during their marriage.
Patterson testified that surveillance footage showing police officers entering the building on May 21, 2016, was accurate.
The footage is significant to the trial because it is the day Heard alleges Depp threw a phone at her face.
Johnny Depp's friend Isaac Baruch, who lived in the same apartment building as Depp and Heard when they were married, testified that Amber Heard told him Depp hit her with a phone in 2016.
Baruch allegedly learned that Heard and Depp had been arguing after he saw Heard changing the locks on several apartments in the building with a locksmith.
Heard apparently later told Baruch that Depp "hit" her "with a phone," though Baruch testified that he did not see any bruises, redness, swelling or cuts on her face that day or the following day.
Depp's childhood friend also alleged that he witnessed Heard's sister, Whitney, throw a fake punch toward Heard soon after the phone allegation and said the sisters laughed about it.
Johnny Depp's childhood friend, Isaac Baruch, became the real star of the show Wednesday during Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, as he described his time living in the same building as the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Aquaman" stars for more than three years.
Johnny Depp is suing the actress for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse. Heard never identified Depp directly in the piece but wrote that she is "a public figure representing domestic abuse."
Baruch, who took the witness stand after Depp's sister on Wednesday, earned laughs from both Depp and the crowd as he commented on Heard's "great teeth" and makeup, or lack thereof, in a thick New York accent.
Read more here: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial day 3: Depp's childhood friend laughs, cries before courtroom
Read Wednesday's live coverage here.
Live Coverage begins here