Jan. 6 Committee: Watch Tuesday's hearing focused on pressuring state officials to take action

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to hold its fourth public hearing Tuesday, during which testimony is expected to focus on how pressuring state officials to overturn the 2020 election results may have influenced the Capitol protests. Committee member and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will lead the hearing.

Covered by: Fox News and Lawrence Richard

Tuesday's hearing to feature two panels of witnesses

Tuesday's hearing will feature two panels of witnesses.

The first panel will include Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling

The second panel will include former Georgia election worker Ms. Wandrea Ar Shaye “Shaye” Moss.  

Raffensberger is expected to talk the about election and his investigation into the state's election integrity. He will also discuss how the election in Georgia was fair and conducted correctly. 

Shaye was specifically accused by Trump for carrying out voter fraud. She is expected to discuss how the accusation resulted in death threats and how it forced her and her mother into hiding.

Posted by Fox News

Click here for previous coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

