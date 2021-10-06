Infrastructure bill: Biden tries to rally support for flagging agenda: LIVE UPDATES
President Joe Biden defended his "Build Back Better" spending plan in a Tuesday speech, insisting once again that he is a "capitalist" at heart and that his bill currently tied up in Congress is fully paid for.
incoming update…
President Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his stalling "Build Back Better" agenda – but found an angry group of protesters waiting for him not far from the site where he delivered his speech.
Those opposing Biden in Howell numbered about 500, the Detroit Free Press reported, with many participating in profane chants against the president.
Howell is located about midway between Detroit and the state capital city of Lansing.At one point, the protesters cheered when a green front-end loader with a "No Biden" sign traveled down the road, according to the newspaper.
President Joe Biden defended his "Build Back Better" spending plan in a Tuesday speech, insisting once again that he is a "capitalist" at heart and that his bill currently tied up in Congress is fully paid for.
"I'm a capitalist," Biden told a crowd at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility in Howell, Michigan. "I think you should be able to go out and make a million or a billion, but just pay your fair share."
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday he is open to a social spending bill larger than $1.5 trillion, signaling the possibility that the moderate Democrat could soften his stance on the topline number following days of tense negotiations on President Biden’s signature piece of legislation.
Live Coverage begins here