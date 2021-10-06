Infrastructure bill: Biden tries to rally support for flagging agenda: LIVE UPDATES

Biden faces hostile Michigan protesters as he arrives to promote stalling agenda

President Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his stalling "Build Back Better" agenda – but found an angry group of protesters waiting for him not far from the site where he delivered his speech.

Those opposing Biden in Howell numbered about 500, the Detroit Free Press reported, with many participating in profane chants against the president.

Howell is located about midway between Detroit and the state capital city of Lansing.At one point, the protesters cheered when a green front-end loader with a "No Biden" sign traveled down the road, according to the newspaper.

