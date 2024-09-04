Donald Trump to sit down with Fox News' Sean Hannity tonight
Fox News' Sean Hannity is hosting presidential candidate Donald Trump for a town hall event tonight, Sept. 4, less than one week ahead of the first presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.
Former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for being "dangerous" after she switched her position on fracking.
"She wants no fracking. And she said it 100 times there will be no fracking. There will be no fracking. There will be no fracking. Then just recently she said yes, I could prove fracking. Look, this is this is a woman who is dangerous," Trump said.
"I don't think too smart, but let's see. But she loses her train of thought a lot. She goes, that's why she doesn't want to do interviews. Can you imagine her doing an interview like this or like any of them?" he added.
Former President Donald Trump said Thursday during the Fox News Town Hall that Vice President Kamala Harris has been "in charge" of " worst border in the history of the world."
"I said at the beginning. I said when I heard they were going to have open borders. They want open borders. She wants open borders. Now she's all of a sudden said, oh, I think we're closing the borders. She was the border czar, whether you like it or not, but even if you don't want to use that term," he said.
"She was in charge of the border. It's the worst border in the history of the world, not just here. There's never been a country that allowed 21 million people to come in over a three year period. There's never been. And 21 million people, many of whom are from prisons, many of whom are murderers and drug dealers and child traffickers," he continued.
"And, by the way, women traffickers, you know, women trafficking is the biggest, and they're traffickers in women. And they're coming in now and they're putting them in our Social Security accounts, and they're putting them in Medicare. And just just one thing, it's if you take a look, take a look. Over the last week, I said this was going to happen. And it's happening because these people are tougher than our criminals are. Criminals are nice people by comparison," he said.
Former President Donald Trump promised to "heal" the world in the wake of the school shooting in Georgia on Wednesday.
"It's a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons and we're going to make it better," Trump said during his town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity. "We're going to heal our world. We're going to get rid of all these wars that are starting all over the place because of incompetence... we're going to make it better."
The comments come after four people were killed an nine were injured at a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia on Wednesday.
President Biden was briefed on the shooting at the school, which is located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, while Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.
The shooter, 14-year-old Apalachee High School student Colt Gray, is in custody and is being charged with murder, authorities said Wednesday.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's older brother posted scathing statements about the Democratic vice presidential nominee on social media, before confirming to the media that he does not support his brother's left-wing views but wants to keep a low-profile during the election cycle. "I was getting a lot of feedback from my friends, old acquaintances, thinking that I was feeling the same way that my brother did on the issues, and I was trying to clarify that just to friends," Jeff Walz, Tim Walz's older brother, told News Nation this week.
"I used Facebook, which wasn’t the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don’t agree with his policies."Reports had mounted over Labor Day weekend that Jeff was no fan of the left-wing Democratic Minnesota governor's policies and took to his Facebook account to make his views known to friends and family.
As the media reported on the social media posts over the holiday weekend, Jeff and the Harris campaign remained silent as the New York Post exclusively published the headline: "Tim Walz’s older brother is ‘100% opposed to all his ideology,’ believes VP hopeful is not ‘type of character’ who should make decisions about US’ future."
Read the full story from the Andrea Vacchiano and Emma Colton.
Weeks ago in a post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump stated that he was “not surprised” that Vice President Kamala Harris decided to turn down a proposed Fox News debate that would have been held this evening.
“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th. I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in,” Trump wrote. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox. It will take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”
In his Aug. 19 Truth Social post, Trump attacked Harris for flip flopping on the border and on fracking.
Contention over aspects of the debate including rules, moderator, mute microphones, and topics have led to several canceled showdowns. Currently, the only scheduled presidential debate is September 10th on ABC.
Expect to see tempers flare during ABC’s upcoming presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Questions about the economy, border security and abortion will likely be three of the main policy issues discussed, while issues on LGBTQ rights, education, gun rights, and other topics will likely take a back seat.
Watch for former President Donald Trump to potentially slam Vice President Kamala Harris over how she managed her debate prep, which the former president and his campaign took issue with and referred to as a “conflict of interest.” According to the Trump campaign, Harris is utilizing a high-powered attorney who is also representing Google in an upcoming federal antitrust case. The former president will also likely take Harris to task over her shifting policy positions.
Meanwhile, expect Harris to slam Trump over abortion and his policy shifts on the matter. Harris will also likely hone in on how Trump is a danger to democracy, using the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as evidence.
Trump’s pre-taped one-hour town hall will focus on the top issues impacting the country and how he is preparing for the Sept. 10 ABC debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, according to Fox News’ “Hannity” team.
It’s expected to also touch on his ambitions for the nation and focus on Harris’ policy flip-flops.
In an interview with CNN last week, Harris was pressed on why she previously opposed fracking and now does not. “I have not changed that position, nor will I going forward,” she told Dana Bash, adding, “My values have not changed.”
Harris’ now-abandoned past policy stances include eliminating private health insurance, banning oil and natural gas fracking, banning the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035, proposals she supported in 2019 during her first bid for the presidency.
Former President Donald Trump, Republicans’ 2024 White House nominee, is sitting down for a pre-taped town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.
It’s set to air at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will be taped in Harrisburg, Penn.
Hannity’s town hall with Trump in December managed to rake in 3.2 million viewers, including hundreds of thousands in the key 25 to 52 age demographic, according to Nielsen Research data.
