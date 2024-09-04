Donald Trump to sit down with Fox News' Sean Hannity tonight

Trump: Kamala Harris was in charge of 'the worst border in the history of the world'

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday during the Fox News Town Hall that Vice President Kamala Harris has been "in charge" of " worst border in the history of the world."

"I said at the beginning. I said when I heard they were going to have open borders. They want open borders. She wants open borders. Now she's all of a sudden said, oh, I think we're closing the borders. She was the border czar, whether you like it or not, but even if you don't want to use that term," he said.

"She was in charge of the border. It's the worst border in the history of the world, not just here. There's never been a country that allowed 21 million people to come in over a three year period. There's never been. And 21 million people, many of whom are from prisons, many of whom are murderers and drug dealers and child traffickers," he continued.

"And, by the way, women traffickers, you know, women trafficking is the biggest, and they're traffickers in women. And they're coming in now and they're putting them in our Social Security accounts, and they're putting them in Medicare. And just just one thing, it's if you take a look, take a look. Over the last week, I said this was going to happen. And it's happening because these people are tougher than our criminals are. Criminals are nice people by comparison," he said.