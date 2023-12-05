Israel considering flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater to drive Hamas fighters out: report
Israel is considering a plan to pump seawater into the extensive tunnel system underneath the Gaza Strip to drive Hamas militants out of their hiding places, a report says.
Israel’s military last month finished installing at least five large seawater pumps – which can draw water from the Mediterranean Sea -- near the coastal Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, according to The Wall Street Journal.
American officials told the newspaper that Israel first informed the U.S. of the plan in early November, drawing a mixed reaction as there are concerns about how pumping seawater may damage the environment.
“We are not sure how successful pumping will be since nobody knows the details of the tunnels and the ground around them,” one source told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s impossible to know if that will be effective because we don’t know how seawater will drain in tunnels no one has been in before.”
Jon Alterman, senior vice president at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, also said “It’s hard to tell what pumping seawater will do to the existing water and sewage infrastructure. It is hard to tell what it will do to groundwater reserves. And it’s hard to tell the impact on the stability of nearby buildings.”
Israel's military said Monday that 137 hostages remain held by Hamas terrorists inside the Gaza Strip.
"We have a moral obligation to continue to do everything to bring everyone home," the Israel Defense Forces wrote on X.
Seventeen of those hostages are women and children, according to the IDF.
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on ‘Fox News Sunday’ that the U.S. believes around 9 Americans are among the hostages still in captivity.
Yesterday, Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Fox News that “we have to fear” for the safety of those Americans, adding that "I can't be confident that anyone is alive, unfortunately.”
The Israeli Air Force said Monday that its fighter jets have attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following a series of launches that entered its territory.
"A short time ago, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked a series of targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanese territory. Among the targets attacked: terrorist infrastructures, positions and military sites where weapons were stored and from which terrorists of the terrorist organization operated," it said in a post on X.
"In addition, earlier today several launches were identified that crossed the territory of Lebanon towards various areas in the north of the country and fell in open areas," the Israeli Air Force added.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized Hamas supporters on Monday for overlooking the terrorist group's sex crimes against Israeli women.
Speaking at a United Nations meeting via remote video, Clinton called it "outrageous" to ignore the reports of sexual assaults.
"Organizations, governments and individuals who are committed to a better future for women and girls have a responsibility to condemn all violence against women," Clinton said. "It is outrageous just that some who claim to stand for justice are closing their eyes and their hearts to the victims of Hamas."
The former U.S. official noted that "women on both sides of the current conflict in the Middle East have long worked for a just and lasting peace."
"I have grieved with Israeli women who have lost loved ones to terrorist attacks, but refuse to believe that peace is impossible," Clinton continued. "I have talked and listened to Palestinian women who have suffered greatly from the conflicts of the past decades, yet dream of a peaceful future and a state of their own."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused Monday to condemn comments from a top progressive lawmaker who called for "balance" when condemning Hamas' use of sexual violence against Israeli women.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said "we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinian" when asked specifically about mass rape committed by Palestinian militants, during an interview Sunday with CNN. When asked about Jayapal's comments, Jean-Pierre reiterated that using rape as a weapon of war was "reprehensible," but stopped short of condemning the congresswoman.
"I can only speak for the president — that's who I can speak for," Jean-Pierre told Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich during the daily White House press briefing Monday. "We've been clear that what Hamas did is absolutely reprehensible, full stop. We're going to continue to be clear about that."
"We think rape and the use of rape — being used as a weapon — that is also reprehensible and that's full stop and I'll just leave it there," she continued. "That's speaking for the president of the United States and I think I've been very clear on that."
After Jean-Pierre was pressed about Jayapal's comments in particular, she again declined to address the congresswoman's remarks directly.
"I just commented on it. I just laid out what we believe is unacceptable," she added.
