Israel considering flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater to drive Hamas fighters out: report

Israel is considering a plan to pump seawater into the extensive tunnel system underneath the Gaza Strip to drive Hamas militants out of their hiding places, a report says.

Israel’s military last month finished installing at least five large seawater pumps – which can draw water from the Mediterranean Sea -- near the coastal Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, according to The Wall Street Journal.

American officials told the newspaper that Israel first informed the U.S. of the plan in early November, drawing a mixed reaction as there are concerns about how pumping seawater may damage the environment.

“We are not sure how successful pumping will be since nobody knows the details of the tunnels and the ground around them,” one source told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s impossible to know if that will be effective because we don’t know how seawater will drain in tunnels no one has been in before.”

Jon Alterman, senior vice president at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, also said “It’s hard to tell what pumping seawater will do to the existing water and sewage infrastructure. It is hard to tell what it will do to groundwater reserves. And it’s hard to tell the impact on the stability of nearby buildings.”