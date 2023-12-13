Israel begins pumping sea water into Hamas tunnels as Biden set to meet with hostage families
Israeli forces began pumping sea water into tunnels held by Hamas on Wednesday, a tactic the IDF has long considered. President Biden is also scheduled to meet with the families of American hostages held in Gaza. The meeting comes as the U.S. has become more critical of Israel's handling of the conflict.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is in the process of pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The effort is an attempt to clear Hamas terrorists from the tunnels as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Israel began constructing the massive pump system earlier in December.
The tunnel network is suspected to be 300 miles in length. U.S. officials told WSJ that flooding the tunnels would take weeks. It is unclear which section of tunnels Israel plans to target first.
According to the WSJ, some White House officials are worried that using seawater would be ineffective and endanger Gazans' access to freshwater.
Last week, three top university presidents made headlines when they were unable to say if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate university policy.
Liz Magill of Penn resigned, but Harvard's Claudine Gay was expected to hold her title.
Sally Kornbluth has MIT's "full and unreserved support," the school said in a statement last week.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who is Jewish, said he is "grateful" he has not sensed antisemitism on his campus. And it doesn't seem like he believes Gay, Magill or Kornbluth are necessarily antisemitic.
However, he does believe there is a false narrative that Palestinian people are oppressed, which played a role in the presidents' questionable testimony.
"There's a connection between antisemitism and anti-Zionism. They would like to say they're not antisemitic … but when it comes to Israel, way too many people around the world have bought into the idea that somehow the Jews stole the Palestinians' land. That's just not true," Pearl told OutKick's Dan Dakich.
Read the full article by Fox News' Ryan Morik
President Biden is the "last person" anyone should listen to regarding Ukraine and Israel, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News, saying his reticence to be "provocative" there and elsewhere has led to an America where the conditions for another 9/11 style terror attack have never been greater.
Graham told "The Story" he sides with Biden on supporting Ukraine but disagrees with the president's strategy.
"If President Biden had given Ukraine the weapons they needed early on, they would have even done better than they have today. He was slow to give them tanks, didn't want to give them F-16s, didn't want to give them long-range artillery," Graham said.
"To President Biden: On your watch, the conditions for [another] 9/11 are greater than I've ever seen since 9/11," Graham said. "[Christopher Wray] sees blinking lights everywhere since October 7 [when Hamas massacred Israelis]. All the jihadist groups in the world are urging their members to attack us here at home… Over 9000 a day coming across [the southern border] is unsustainable."
Read the full article by Fox News' Charles Creitz
At least nine Israeli soldiers were killed during an ambush attack in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday. The surprise attack comes as Israeli forces continue their ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza.
Israeli ground troops are still locked in heavy combat with Palestinian fighters in and around Gaza City, more than six weeks after soldiers invaded the north. Clashes raged overnight and into Wednesday in multiple areas, with especially heavy fighting in Shijaiyah, residents said.
Israeli media said the ambush that killed seven took place in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah, involving gunfire and several explosions. The same dense neighborhood was the scene of one of the biggest battles of an earlier war in Gaza.
The Israeli military said a total of eight soldiers were killed on Tuesday, and identified each of the fallen soldiers. The deceased included soldiers as young as 19, with the rest being in their 20s and 30s.
Read the full article by Fox News' Lawrence Richard
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, told colleges and universities in the Lone Star State on Tuesday that they should avoid teaching students about any social agendas and should work to root out antisemitism on their campuses.
Abbott was speaking at the annual conference of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board at the University of Texas in Austin when he warned universities that business executives are not interested in the social or political motivations of the academic institutions prospective employees attend, according to Fox 7.
"There's been none of them who have asked me what is the ideological bent of what is being taught in our universities? How are students being indoctrinated? They don't ask that because that is not applicable to what they are trying to achieve when they hire an employee," Abbott said.
The governor also urged university officials to ensure Jewish students are not subject to antisemitism when they step foot on campus in Texas, a reference to the controversial testimonies about the rise of antisemitism on campus delivered before Congress last week by Harvard University President Claudine Gay, then-University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth.
"You have a leadership responsibility, to ensure that there is no one on your campuses that are advocating for genocide or antisemitism. It is completely unacceptable in the state of Texas, period," Abbott told the Texas institutions.
Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report
