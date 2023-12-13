Israel begins pumping sea water into Hamas tunnels as Biden set to meet with hostage families

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is in the process of pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The effort is an attempt to clear Hamas terrorists from the tunnels as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Israel began constructing the massive pump system earlier in December.

The tunnel network is suspected to be 300 miles in length. U.S. officials told WSJ that flooding the tunnels would take weeks. It is unclear which section of tunnels Israel plans to target first.

According to the WSJ, some White House officials are worried that using seawater would be ineffective and endanger Gazans' access to freshwater.