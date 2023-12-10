US blocks UN resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza
The United States blocked a United Nations resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, as heavy fighting continues between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Palestinian territory. More than 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side since the Oct. 7 terror attacks that started the war, while the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry claims upwards of 17,700 people have been killed by Israel.
Israeli ex-hostage Mia Schem shared a picture of her new October 7-related tattoo on Instagram Saturday.
"I will never forget the 7.10.23," Schem's caption, which was written in Hebrew, read. "The pain and fear, the hard scenes, the friends who won't come back and the ones we have to bring back."
"But we will still win, we will still dance!" the post added.Schem, 21, was released from Gaza and brought back to Israel on November 30. She was seen embracing her mother and brother after stepping foot into Israel.
According to the Times of Israel, Schem was shot and kidnapped at the Re'im music festival massacre. Over 360 victims were killed there by Hamas terrorists.
Several Democrat members of Congress have a long history of public support for an organization whose leader recently ignited a firestorm over controversial comments regarding Hamas' deadly attacks on Israeli citizens.
Nihad Awad, the executive director and co-founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), recently said that he was "happy to see" the October 7 Hamas invasion of Israel and that the Jewish state did not have a right to self-defense because it is an "occupying power."
"The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on Oct. 7," Awad said at the 16th Annual Convention for Palestine in the U.S. on Nov. 24. "And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land and walk free into their land that they were not free to walk in."
He continued, "And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense — have the right to defend themselves. And yes, Israel as an occupying power does not have that right to self-defense."
Awad's comments forced the White House to scramble and scrub CAIR as a committed partner to fight antisemitism on its website. A White House spokesperson also strongly reprimanded his comments in a statement to Fox News Digital.
"We condemn these shocking, Antisemitic statements in the strongest terms," the White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The horrific, brutal terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on October 7th were, as President Biden said, 'abhorrent' and represent 'unadulterated evil.'
"Meanwhile, dozens of federal lawmakers across the U.S. have previously expressed support for CAIR, as featured on the organization's website, and some remained silent when asked by Fox News Digital about the co-founder's stance on the horrific attacks that left 1,200 dead and others captured.
Sen. Krysten Sinema, I-Ariz., who is facing re-election in the 2024 cycle, previously applauded CAIR's work as "advocating for a more just society" and also accepted thousands of dollars in campaign donations from former directors and chairs of the group's Arizona chapter.
"This organization’s inspiring service is a testimony to your success in creating a nurturing and supportive, responsive organization," said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who is currently facing criminal bribery charges.
In 2019, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, praised the group "for empowering American Muslims nationwide in political and social activism through our country," as written on CAIR's website.
U.S. military sources tell Fox News Digital that American forces have been attacked 87 times in the Middle East since October 17.
The latest attacks against the U.S. by Yemeni Houthis are being viewed as a major escalation in the Middle East as the Israel-Hamas war continues.
American forces shot down 3 drones in Eastern Syria.The French warship Languedoc shot down two incoming Houthi drones while patrolling the Red Sea on Saturday.
This comes on the same day that the Iranian-backed Houthi leaders announced that its forces would target any ships heading to or from Israel, effectively a virtual blockade of Israel’s ports that threatens Israeli commerce.
Fox News Digital's Jennifer Griffin and Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.
The United States stood up to dozens of nations and almost every other member of the United Nations Security Council and vetoed a resolution Friday that called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining. The Biden administration has supported Israel's war to eradicate Hamas amid intensifying international pressure to condemn Israel for civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.
U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood called the resolution “imbalanced” and criticized the council after the vote for its failure to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which the terrorist group killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, or to acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself. He declared that halting military action would allow Hamas to continue to rule Gaza and “only plant the seeds for the next war.”
“Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution,” Wood said before the vote. “For that reason, while the United States strongly supports a durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate cease-fire.”
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
