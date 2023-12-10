Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Nancy Mace puts House colleagues on notice over silence on Hamas sexual assault of Israeli women

'Where are they,' Rep. Nancy Mace asked of her colleagues who have no condemned sexual violence against Israeli women

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace called out House colleagues who have not condemned the sexual violence of Israeli women at the hands of Hamas.

"Where are the women's groups who profess to be fighting for women around the world who've been dead silent on this issue? And then look at my colleagues in the House. Where are they?" Mace said on "Fox News Sunday."

Videos and photos on social media, as well as Israeli police accounts, have detailed that Israeli women have faced violent rape crimes after Hamas launched attacks on the nation on Oct. 7. 

Mace reacted to a series of clips showing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg publicly condemning the rape and sexual assault of Israeli women by Hamas as war rages. 

JAYAPAL LIT UP BY WOMEN'S GROUPS FOR 'REVOLTING' REMARKS ON HAMAS RAPES: 'IT IS CHILLING'

Nancy Mace on Fox News Sunday

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace joins "Fox News Sunday." (FOX NEWS )

Mace said she agreed with Clinton, Gillibrand and Sandberg's condemnation of the crimes, but asked why her House colleagues have not also denounced the violence. She specifically called out Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal and her "excuses last week." 

JAYAPAL'S CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS ON HAMAS RAPE HIT BY FELLOW DEMOCRAT: 'INDECENT TO DOWNPLAY' ATROCITIES

"Rep. Jayapal, her excuses last week, I mean, now we know that Hamas, in their battle plan, was to go in and systematically rape, mutilate, and murder these Israeli women," she said. 

Israeli artillery

FILE - An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Nov. 6, 2023. Americans have become more likely to describe Israel as an ally that shares U.S. interests and values since the war with Hamas began, but they're divided over whether Israel has gone too far in its response to last month's attack, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

"I'm a survivor of rape. But the difference here is that I survived, but many of these Israeli women didn't," Mace, who revealed back in 2019 she was the victim of rape as a teenager, said. 

FURY AIMED AT ‘ANTISEMITIC’ UN COMMITTEE PROBING HAMAS’ SEXUAL ATROCITIES AGAINST ISRAELI WOMEN

Jayapal came under fire last Sunday following an appearance on CNN where she was pressed about Hamas' sexual violence against women, and repeatedly redirected the conversation to Israel while saying she "absolutely" condemns Hamas raping Israeli women. The Washington Democrat issued a statement shortly after the interview clarifying she condemns the rape of Israeli women. 

Jayapal on House Judiciary hearing

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., outraged many when she was asked about Hamas atrocities. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Let me be completely clear again that I unequivocally condemn Hamas’ use of rape and sexual violence as an act of war. This is horrific and across the world, we must stand with our sisters, families, and survivors of rape and sexual assault everywhere to condemn this violence and hold perpetrators accountable," she said in a press release Monday. 

UNITED NATIONS SLAMMED FOR SILENCE OVER HAMAS RAPES, MUTILATION AND MURDER OF ISRAELI WOMEN, CRITICS SAY

Mace continued in her interview on Fox News that its "shameful" that some of her House colleagues have not publicly condemned the violent crimes. 

Nancy Mace surrounded by Capitol Hill reporters

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 14: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol to discuss an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden on Thursday, September 14, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I can't think of anything more shameful to see these women's groups, to see women on the left, women in the House — my colleagues on the left — who refuse to say what this is, which is shameful. It's disgusting, It's barbaric, and we ought to be condemning it from every corner of our country," Mace said. 

