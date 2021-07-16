LIVE UPDATES: Cuba lifts tax on some imports after unrest; protesters say, ‘We don’t want crumbs’

Mark Levin blasts Black Lives Matter's endorsement of Cuban dictatorship

Former Reagan Justice Department official Mark Levin, host of Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin," sounded off on "Hannity" Thursday after Black Lives Matter praised the Cuban dictatorship while blaming the United States for Havana unrest; adding that the media is encouraging such Marxist groups to rise to prominence because they themselves have a history of being deferential to authoritarians.

On Wednesday, BLM posted a lengthy decree lambasting the United States and praising the dictatorship in Havana as an ally of "oppressed peoples of African descent," prominently mentioning their harboring of U.S. fugitive and former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur, who was granted asylum after murdering a New Jersey State Trooper in 1973.

Read More.