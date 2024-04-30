New York v. Trump trial enters third week as judge prepares to rule on gag order violations

Former President Trump’s historic and unprecedented criminal trial is wrapping up its second week.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former President with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

So far, opening arguments have been delivered by Trump’s defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Trump defense attorneys say the former president is “innocent.”

Prosecutors must try to convince the jury not only that Trump falsified the business records related to hush money payments, but also that he did so in furtherance of another crime – conspiracy to promote or prevent election.

Typically, on their own, crimes of falsifying business records and conspiracy to promote or prevent election are viewed as misdemeanors.

So far, the prosecution has called one witness – former American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker. AMI published the National Enquirer tabloid.

Pecker testified about an alleged “catch and kill” practice, which was to buy negative stories about Trump, regardless of their legitimacy, and bury them to protect Trump’s reputation.

Long-time Trump secretary Rhona Graff testified later Friday, as did a First Republic Bank employee who worked closely with Michael Cohen while he was employed by the Trump Organization.

Meanwhile, the judge imposed a gag order on the former president, which prohibits him from making statements about court staff and potential witnesses.

Bragg has alleged Trump violated the order at least 10 times, and is asking the judge to penalize the former president with a $1,000 fine per violation. They also want Trump to be held in contempt of court.

Trump attorneys argue the gag order is a violation of the former president’s First Amendment rights.

The judge is expected to hold a hearing on the gag order’s alleged violations next Wednesday.

Trump is required to attend every day of his criminal trial.