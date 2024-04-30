New York v. Trump trial enters third week as judge prepares to rule on gag order violations
Former President Trump will return to Judge Juan Merchan's Manhattan courtroom Tuesday to begin the third week of his criminal trial. Manhattan DA Alvin Brag has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush payments he made to pornography actress Stormy Daniels.
incoming update…
Former President Trump’s historic and unprecedented criminal trial is wrapping up its second week.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former President with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
So far, opening arguments have been delivered by Trump’s defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Trump defense attorneys say the former president is “innocent.”
Prosecutors must try to convince the jury not only that Trump falsified the business records related to hush money payments, but also that he did so in furtherance of another crime – conspiracy to promote or prevent election.
Typically, on their own, crimes of falsifying business records and conspiracy to promote or prevent election are viewed as misdemeanors.
So far, the prosecution has called one witness – former American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker. AMI published the National Enquirer tabloid.
Pecker testified about an alleged “catch and kill” practice, which was to buy negative stories about Trump, regardless of their legitimacy, and bury them to protect Trump’s reputation.
Long-time Trump secretary Rhona Graff testified later Friday, as did a First Republic Bank employee who worked closely with Michael Cohen while he was employed by the Trump Organization.
Meanwhile, the judge imposed a gag order on the former president, which prohibits him from making statements about court staff and potential witnesses.
Bragg has alleged Trump violated the order at least 10 times, and is asking the judge to penalize the former president with a $1,000 fine per violation. They also want Trump to be held in contempt of court.
Trump attorneys argue the gag order is a violation of the former president’s First Amendment rights.
The judge is expected to hold a hearing on the gag order’s alleged violations next Wednesday.
Trump is required to attend every day of his criminal trial.
While President Biden visits pivotal swing states to make the case for his re-election, Trump is not as free to do so, given his various trials and proceedings for criminal cases. The former president has also noted that he would rather be campaigning for the presidency than attending court.
However, it's unclear whether this is truly a disadvantage for Trump. The indictments against him have actually become a focal point in his campaign. They have often referred to the various criminal cases as “election interference” and accused Biden of trying to prevent him from campaigning.
Trump’s court cases also get significant media coverage, keeping him at the forefront of current events, even without being on the trail.
Depending on the events that unfold during his trials and how the public perceives them, especially in swing states, Trump may be able to make his case for the presidency from the courtroom.
Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, is an adult film actress and stripper who is at the center of the hush money case against former President Trump.
Daniels made headlines during Trump's presidency when she said she had a sexual encounter with Trump years before he got elected in 2016. Trump has denied ever having an affair with Daniels.
During Trump's presidency, Daniels was cheered by critics of the then-president. She traveled around the country on the so-called "Make America Horny Again" tour, and was even given the “key” to West Hollywood, Calif., on May 23, 2018, a day set aside by city officials to celebrate her achievements.
In 2018, Fox News reported that Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, previously arranged hush money payments to both Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said she also had an affair with the former president. Under the arrangement, Daniels was paid $130,000 and McDougal was given $150,000, reportedly in exchange for their silence.
Those payments were investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission. Federal prosecutors ultimately opted not to charge Trump in the case.
However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pressed charges against Trump last year, alleging Trump falsified business documents between 2015 and 2017 in connection with the hush money payments to Daniels and McDougal.
The historic and unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump is set to resume for its third week Tuesday.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
Trump pleaded not guilty.
So far, opening statements have been delivered by Trump’s defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
Trump defense attorneys say the former president is "innocent."
Prosecutors must try to convince the jury not only that Trump falsified the business records related to hush money payments, but also that he did so in furtherance of another crime: conspiracy to promote or prevent election.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
Live Coverage begins here