Alec Baldwin fatal prop gun shooting on set under investigation: LIVE UPDATES

The 63-year-old Oscar nominee was rehearsing a scene for the Western film when he accidentally discharged a prop gun, resulting in the death of crew member Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was wounded but has since been released from a hospital.

Alec Baldwin defended by Debra Messing after ‘catastrophic’ shooting on ‘Rust’ set

Debra Messing is coming to the swift defense of Alec Baldwin after Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his western film "Rust" and shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

The "Will & Grace" actress, 53, issued a response to a conservative pundit who tweeted that a headline stating, "Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway," was "accurate."

"It is absolutely NOT," Messing replied. "A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then a catastrophic event happened where Halnya [sic] Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families."

Experts weigh in on how accident happened

While the police are still investigating the fatal accident, many are left wondering how a prop firearm could leave someone dead and what type of safety protocols were in place to prevent this from happening.

Fox News spoke to experts in the props and weapons field about the incident. 

