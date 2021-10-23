Alec Baldwin fatal prop gun shooting on set under investigation: LIVE UPDATES

Alec Baldwin defended by Debra Messing after ‘catastrophic’ shooting on ‘Rust’ set

Debra Messing is coming to the swift defense of Alec Baldwin after Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his western film "Rust" and shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

The "Will & Grace" actress, 53, issued a response to a conservative pundit who tweeted that a headline stating, "Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway," was "accurate."

"It is absolutely NOT," Messing replied. "A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then a catastrophic event happened where Halnya [sic] Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families."

