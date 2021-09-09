Afghanistan’s acting PM calls on those who worked alongside US to return: LIVE UPDATES

Taliban agrees to allow 200 American civilians, others to depart Kabul on charter flights: report

Taliban officials will allow 200 American civilians and others seeking visas to leave Afghanistan on chartered flights, according to report early Thursday.

The departures were expected to take place from Kabul later in the day, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The Taliban agreed after the urging from Zalmay Khlilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, the report said.

The State Department and White House did not immediately respond to after-hour emails from Fox News.

The situation unfolding at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif became a focal point after reports said Taliban fighters were preventing chartered planes from evacuating several hundred people.

Hundreds of vulnerable Afghans are waiting for permission from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to board prearranged charter flights standing by at the airport, the Associated Press reported. It was unclear if these individuals are included in the announcement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the U.S. was working with the Taliban to resolve the standoff over the charter flights. “We’ve been assured all American citizens and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents will be allowed to leave,” Blinken said in Doha on Tuesday.