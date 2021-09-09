Afghanistan’s acting PM calls on those who worked alongside US to return: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
Taliban officials will allow 200 American civilians and others seeking visas to leave Afghanistan on chartered flights, according to report early Thursday.
The departures were expected to take place from Kabul later in the day, a U.S. official told Reuters.
The Taliban agreed after the urging from Zalmay Khlilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, the report said.
The State Department and White House did not immediately respond to after-hour emails from Fox News.
The situation unfolding at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif became a focal point after reports said Taliban fighters were preventing chartered planes from evacuating several hundred people.
Hundreds of vulnerable Afghans are waiting for permission from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to board prearranged charter flights standing by at the airport, the Associated Press reported. It was unclear if these individuals are included in the announcement.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the U.S. was working with the Taliban to resolve the standoff over the charter flights. “We’ve been assured all American citizens and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents will be allowed to leave,” Blinken said in Doha on Tuesday.
Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the senior Taliban leader named acting prime minister in Afghanistan, urged Afghans who worked with the U.S. and had fled to return to the country and assured their safety upon return.
"We have suffered huge losses in money and lives for this historic moment in the history of Afghanistan," he told Al Jazeera in an interview Wednesday. "The stage of bloodshed, killing and contempt for people in Afghanistan has ended, and we have paid dearly for this."
Nidal Hasan, the radical Islamic terrorist who murdered 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, wrote a letter from death row, congratulating the Taliban as the terrorist group took control of Afghanistan.
In the letter – which Hasan's attorney, retired Army Col. John Galligan, provided to Fox News – Hasan triumphantly declared, "We Have Won!!!"
Hasan, who fatally injured 13 and wounded more than 30 others, wrote the letter from death row at Fort Leavenworth Prison.
"All-Praises be to All-Mighty Allah! Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land," Hasan wrote in a message he directed Galligan to forward to Taliban leadership.
