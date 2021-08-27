Kabul attack won't deter US from evacuation mission, general claims: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
Gen. Frank McKenzie, who is overseeing the evacuation, said Thursday that about 5,000 people were still awaiting flight on the airfield.
He told the Associated Press there was a large amount of security at Kabul's airport, and alternate routes were being used to get evacuees in.
About 7,500 people were evacuated from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, a White House official said.
A suicide bomb attack Thursday outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 18 more, U.S. officials said – making it the deadliest day for U.S. troops in 10 years.
Officials told Fox News late Thursday that those killed included 10 Marines, two Army soldiers and a Navy corpsman, correcting earlier reports that 12 Marines were killed.
The suicide bomb attack was followed up by a firefight by Islamic State gunmen at the gate, where the night before there had been 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport to flee.
Crowds had gathered for days seeking to escape the country, and there had been multiple warnings of a terror threat to the area – particularly from the Islamic State.
The Pentagon confirmed the initial explosion as well as a second attack at the Baron Hotel, where Americans have gathered in the past for rescue and evacuation. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said two suicide bombers were assessed to be ISIS fighters.
"The threat from ISIS is extremely real," he said. "We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue, and we're doing everything we can to prepare for those attacks."
Click here to read more on Fox News.
The U.S. Defense Department late Thursday revised its descriptions of the service members who were killed in Thursday’s Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan.
The death toll for the U.S. military remained at 13, but Defense Department officials told Fox News that the count now stands at 10 Marines, two Army soldiers and one Navy corpsman killed in the attack.
The revised information corrected a previous breakdown that said 12 Marines and one Navy corpsman had died.
The attack was the deadliest day for the U.S. military in more than 10 years. In addition to those killed, at least 18 service members were injured, military officials said.
Click here to read more on Fox News.
Lt. Col. Omar Hamada, M.D., told Fox News on Thursday that American military forces are "conceding" as evacuation efforts continue in Afghanistan, warning that the Taliban will "own the entire country by Sunday."
"It's pretty devastating," Hamada said during an interview with Fox News regarding the ongoing events in Afghanistan. "All American forces are currently being moved out and Kabul airport is being evacuated as we speak. We're conceding."
Hamada, an active emergency medical doctor, also said he believes the United States will be completely evacuated out of Afghanistan prior to the August 31st deadline.
"The Taliban will own the entire country by Sunday," Hamada predicted. "We are probably going to be out of there before the deadline of the 31st and in doing so, we will be leaving many Americans and allies in country."
Click here to read more on Fox News.
Former President Donald Trump released a statement offering sympathy to the families of the 13 soldiers killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan Thursday while the Biden administration attempts to pin the blame for the chaos on Trump.
"Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the U.S.A. meant so much to them," Trump said in a statement Thursday hours before Biden addressed the American people. "Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack. This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand. May God Bless the U.S.A."
Amid the chaotic scramble at Kabul’s airport to evacuate the remaining Americans and U.S. allies out of Afghanistan following the swift collapse of the Afghan government and military at the hands of the repressive Taliban forces, a blame game of sorts has broken out among President Biden and his predecessor in the White House.
Biden has repeatedly cited his predecessor in multiple statements and speeches and Trump has issued a flurry of statements the past couple of days, going as far as arguing that it’s time for the president "to resign in disgrace."
Biden officials have attempted to make the argument that the administration was handcuffed by an agreement with the Taliban signed by President Trump in Doha, Qatar in February 2020, which included a U.S. pledge to remove troops from Afghanistan.
Click here to read more on Fox News
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed calls for President Joe Biden to resign in the wake of a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members, saying that there’s no room for politics in the discussion of the tragedy.
"This is a day where U.S. service members, 12 of them, lost their lives at the hands of terrorists," Psaki said during a Thursday briefing. "It is not a day for politics. We would expect that any American, whether they are elected or not, would stand with us in our commitment to going after and fighting and killing those terrorists wherever they live and to honoring the lives of service members, that’s what this day is for."
Several prominent Republicans, including Sens. Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, have called for Biden to step down following the suicide bombing, arguing that the chaos that has unfolded in Afghanistan has shown that Biden does not possess the necessary leadership to continue serving as president. Blackburn responded to Psaki later Thursday, tweeting that Biden "and his administration should have never made the political decision to withdraw by a specific date — just so they could take a victory lap on the 20th remembrance of 9/11."
"To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened," Hawley tweeted Thursday. "It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign."
Click here to read more on Fox News
The United States saw the deadliest day for American troops in 10 years Thursday, after at least 13 service members were killed and 18 others injured in a suicide bomb attack outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul airport.
Dozens of Afghan citizens were also killed after thousands flooded to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban-ridden country, less than two weeks after the collapse of Afghanistan.
"I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that’s happened," President Biden told reporters Thursday.
"You know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1," he said. "In return, he was given the commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others, but would not attack any American forces."
Biden’s acceptance of the Trump-Taliban deal reached by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the basis for the calamity that has unfolded in Afghanistan, argued Kori Schake, senior fellow and director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.
"We made a deal with our adversaries that required the government we were fighting to uphold, to release five thousand prisoners. And we agreed that our adversaries could continue to attack the government we were supporting, as long as they didn’t attack us," she told Fox News. "I don’t think that we should be surprised that that was hugely corrosive to Afghan’s willingness to keep fighting."
Click here to read more on Fox News
Live Coverage begins here